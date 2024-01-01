Alternativas - LTK
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN es el mejor software de marketing de influencers para marcas de comercio electrónico. Nuestra plataforma impulsada por IA incluye más de 32 millones de paquetes de influencers, sala de trabajo de campañas, informes y análisis, pago y cumplimiento de productos, biblioteca multimedia de contenido...
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Descubra cómo Meltwater ayuda a los equipos de relaciones públicas y marketing a monitorear la cobertura de los medios tanto en noticias como en redes sociales y mejorar la gestión de marca.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solución todo en uno para potenciar su marketing de influencers. Administre el ciclo de vida completo de sus campañas de marketing de influencers.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr es el sistema de registro para el marketing de influencers basado en datos que los especialistas en marketing utilizan para invertir en las estrategias adecuadas, optimizar campañas y escalar programas.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La plataforma líder de marketing de influencers Octoly ayuda a las marcas a aumentar su visibilidad, generar confianza e impulsar las ventas conectando a escala a microinfluencers y consumidores examinados. Las marcas aprovechan nuestra comunidad seleccionada para crear publicaciones en redes socia...
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Paid: comuníquese con creadores, lance campañas y ejecute listas blancas de creadores, en una sola plataforma. El marketing de influencers ahora es seguro, fácil y rápido.
Audiense
audiense.com
Todo lo que necesita para comprender a las audiencias y obtener mejores resultados de marketing, resultados de redes sociales, resultados de influencers, estrategias de medios, estrategias de crecimiento o retorno de la inversión publicitaria. Coloque la segmentación de consumidores y los conocimie...
Aspire
aspire.io
Aspire is the influencer marketing platform empowering eCommerce brands to build and cultivate influential communities of influencers, ambassadors, affiliates, customers, and more. Brands using Aspire can discover authentic partners, streamline relationships, scale their programs, and measure true b...
Influencity
influencity.com
Influencity is an AI-powered Influencer Marketing solution that allows for complete Influencer Relationship Management on a single platform. Our technology stack includes 60+ features that help companies large and small customize their workflows and successfully execute end-to-end influencer campaig...
Tribe Dynamics
tribedynamics.com
Tribe Dynamics offers advanced influencer marketing analytics and solutions for iconic lifestyle brands. Our influencer marketing analytics platform allows you to get the full picture of your brand’s earned media program. We help you: - Gain full visibility into all of the most important influencer ...
SocialBook
socialbook.io
Finding influencers who can increase sales and deliver results is the main goal of any brand! Don’t hire influencers that have no influence, use SocialBook. SocialBook is an extremely powerful, end-to-end influencer marketing management software tool. With SocialBook you can do the following: 1) Sea...
inBeat
inbeat.co
Search and find TikTok and Instagram influencers in our spam-checked influencer database. Use our tools to search, vet and track your influencer marketing campaigns.
Afluencer
afluencer.com
Meet Influencers, Micro-Influencers and Creators here! For posts and reels on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. • Well introduce you to new partners who will create user-generated content (UGC) for you and also post it on their social media channels. • You can register with us (for free!) to setup your...
CreatorIQ
creatoriq.com
CreatorIQ is the most trusted influencer marketing platform for organizations looking to advance their creator marketing. Its enterprise-grade technology and industry-leading intelligence facilitates scaled creator discovery, streamlined workflows and robust reporting, while ensuring compliance and ...
Captiv8
captiv8.io
Captiv8 is the largest AI-Powered Branded Content Platform, connecting brands to digital influencers and creators to tell powerful stories. Marketers leverage the platform to discover influencers, create buzz-worthy content, manage their campaigns, and measure results. At the core of the platform is...
Later
later.com
Later es una plataforma de comercio y marketing en redes sociales que ayuda a propietarios de empresas, creadores, agencias y equipos de redes sociales a hacer crecer sus marcas y negocios en línea. Later le ayuda a ahorrar tiempo y hacer crecer su negocio al facilitar la administración de toda su ...
Bazaarvoice
bazaarvoice.com
Miles de marcas y minoristas líderes en el mundo confían en la tecnología, los servicios y la experiencia de Bazaarvoice para generar ingresos, ampliar el alcance, obtener información útil y crear defensores leales. Según un nuevo estudio encargado por Forrester Consulting en nombre de Bazaarvoice, ...