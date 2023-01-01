Alternativas - Kraftful
UserTesting
usertesting.com
Herramientas de investigación y pruebas de usabilidad para mejorar la experiencia de su cliente en línea desde UserTesting, Human Insight Platform. El software de CX número uno de la industria de G2.
Dovetail
dovetail.com
Dovetail le ayuda a almacenar, analizar y colaborar en la investigación de usuarios en un solo lugar, lo que facilita ver patrones, descubrir información sobre los clientes y decidir qué hacer a continuación. Nuestros clientes incluyen Boston Consulting Group, Cisco, CSIRO, Deliveroo, Elsevier, Kaya...
Qualtrics
qualtrics.com
Qualtrics permite a las empresas capturar y actuar sobre la experiencia de los clientes, productos, marcas y empleados en un solo lugar.
Hotjar
hotjar.com
Hotjar es una empresa de análisis de comportamiento que analiza el uso del sitio web y proporciona comentarios a través de herramientas como mapas de calor, grabaciones de sesiones y encuestas. Funciona con herramientas de análisis web como Google Analytics para ofrecer información sobre cómo las pe...
Userfeel
userfeel.com
Herramienta de prueba de usuario de pago sobre la marcha sin necesidad de suscripción ni tarifas mensuales. Obtenga mejores conocimientos de nuestro panel de evaluadores de alta calidad desde solo $30 por evaluador.
Marker.io
marker.io
Informar errores no debería ser una ciencia espacial. Obtenga comentarios de clientes y colegas sobre el sitio web en su rastreador de errores favorito, sin volver locos a los desarrolladores.
dscout
dscout.com
La plataforma de investigación cualitativa de dscout utiliza una aplicación móvil y más de 100.000 participantes ansiosos por capturar videos en el momento de manera eficiente y facilitar la obtención de información...
Maze
maze.co
Los buenos productos se basan en buenos hábitos. Haga que el descubrimiento de productos sea continuo. Valide el panorama general y las decisiones de producto diarias con información de usuario que todo su equipo puede recopilar, consumir y tomar medidas.
Prolific
prolific.co
Recopilación de datos de autoservicio bajo demanda. Prolific le ayuda a reclutar participantes de investigación de alta calidad para que participen en su estudio, encuesta o experimento.
HoneyStack
hockeystack.com
Análisis SaaS de extremo a extremo. HockeyStack es una herramienta de análisis SaaS que unifica datos de marketing, productos, ingresos y ventas para descubrir información oculta, como el LTV de una campaña o la tasa de abandono de cada canal de marketing. Sin configuración. Sin código. PRUEBA GRATI...
User Interviews
userinterviews.com
Reclute usuarios de nuestra audiencia de más de 450.000 consumidores y profesionales examinados, o traiga su propia audiencia y cree una base de datos de participantes para cualquier tipo de investigación de UX.
Ruttl
ruttl.com
ruttl es una herramienta gratuita de comentarios sobre sitios web para sitios web activos, al igual que InVision, que es para sitios web estáticos. Puede obtener comentarios de su cliente y aportes de su equipo en un sitio web en vivo o en un enlace de prueba. Le brinda la posibilidad de editar siti...
Usersnap
usersnap.com
Usersnap ayuda a su empresa con su versátil plataforma de comentarios a crear productos y servicios mejores y más exitosos con la ayuda de los comentarios de los clientes. Recopile comentarios de los usuarios a lo largo del ciclo de vida de desarrollo de su producto. Pruébalo gratis.
UserZoom
userzoom.com
Investigación de UX, bien hecha. Con el sistema UX Insights de UserZoom, puede profundizar más y más rápido para ofrecer experiencias digitales superiores durante todo el ciclo de vida del desarrollo del producto.
GetWhy
getwhy.io
GetWhy es una empresa de insights de próxima generación. Impulsada por Gen. AI, la plataforma de información de extremo a extremo de GetWhy ofrece información del consumidor de la mejor calidad a una velocidad sin precedentes y a una fracción del costo de las empresas de información tradicionales. G...
Optimal Workshop
optimalworkshop.com
Cree mejores experiencias digitales, respaldadas por datos. Pruebe rápida y fácilmente cualquier cosa, desde la arquitectura de un sitio web hasta el diseño de prototipos con nuestro conjunto de herramientas especializadas de investigación de usuarios.
Userbrain
userbrain.com
Configure su primera prueba de usuario en solo unos minutos y obtenga los primeros resultados en horas. Userbrain es su vía rápida para descubrir qué funciona para su producto y qué no.
UXtweak
uxtweak.com
UXtweak es una plataforma de investigación de UX lista para ayudarlo con cualquier desafío que le plantee. Si alguna vez se preguntó qué piensan y sienten sus usuarios con respecto a su sitio web, aplicación o prototipo, ya no tiene que adivinar más. Hay muchas herramientas disponibles a través de l...
Respondent Researcher
respondent.io
Emparejar investigadores con participantes. Reclute cualquier audiencia participante o encuentre oportunidades de investigación pagadas a través de cualquier método de investigación, en todo el mundo.
Discuss
discuss.io
Diseñada para escalar la investigación cualitativa con conocimientos generativos impulsados por IA que cambian las reglas del juego, Discuss.io alberga las herramientas de investigación de mercado más apreciadas del mundo.
Marvin
heymarvin.com
Hola, hola, encantado de conocerte. Somos Marvin, una plataforma de análisis de datos cualitativos y un repositorio de investigación diseñado para ayudarle a centralizar todo el conocimiento del cliente y diseñar productos centrados en el usuario. Con la tecnología de IA avanzada, automatizamos las ...
Global App Testing
globalapptesting.com
Global App Testing es una solución de pruebas colectivas que permite a los equipos de control de calidad, productos, UX, ingeniería, localización y digitales probar su producto y experiencia en más de 189 países con más de 90 000 profesionales examinados profesionalmente que realizan pruebas utiliza...
Userback
userback.io
PLATAFORMA DE COMENTARIOS DE USUARIOS #1 Los comentarios de los usuarios son [@#!#+$?%] difíciles. Es por eso que más de 20 000 equipos de software eligen Userback para automatizar, optimizar y estructurar sus ciclos de retroalimentación, desde la recopilación hasta el cierre. - Enriquezca los com...
Netigate
netigate.net
Netigate ofrece una solución integral para recibir comentarios de clientes y empleados. Obtenga información útil y tome decisiones basadas en datos.
VWO
vwo.com
VWO es la herramienta de prueba A/B líder en el mercado que las empresas de rápido crecimiento utilizan para experimentar y optimizar la tasa de conversión.
Howuku
howuku.com
Howuku es un conjunto de herramientas que le ayudarán a crear una experiencia de usuario de alto rendimiento con registro de visitantes, mapa de calor, widget de comentarios, pruebas A/B, etc.
Digsite
digsite.com
Digsite has always been an expert at online qual, but we knew a broader solution was needed in order to meet customers’ growing, varied requirements. The solution needed to be a much more fluid and integrated platform for both qualitative iteration and quantitative validation. We set out to build a ...
Conversion Crimes
conversioncrimes.com
Conversion Crimes is the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to improve user experience and increase conversions on your site or app. Get real people to show you what’s wrong and why - with accessible and affordable usability testing - so you can fix it.
Chatty Insights
chattyinsights.com
One source of truth for customer-centric decisions. Collect and analyze insights from customer feedback, interviews, and more.
BuildUX
buildux.com
BuildUX is a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive SaaS platform that empowers UX Heads, Architects, Researchers, Designers, and Product Decision-Makers to collectively create better, faster UX strategies. Through our first intuitive tool, the Persona Mapper, we enable UX teams to create, present and com...
UXTesting
uxtesting.io
UXTesting aims to offer developers, designers, and managers a mobile testing tool and user behavior analysis.
UserPeek
userpeek.com
UserPeek emerges as a powerful tool for conducting remote usability tests, providing a platform that records authentic user experiences with various products. This intuitive tool gives an unfiltered view of the user journey, made even more effective by its advanced tagging and annotation capabilitie...
Qualitative
qualitative.io
Qualitative makes it super easy to invite, schedule, and conduct user research sessions.
HubUX
hubux.com
HubUX is a research operation platform for private panel management, qualitative automation including video audition questions, and surveys
Glow
glowfeed.com
Glow is best-in-class research-tech that makes it easier and faster to gather actionable human insights. Glow supports brands to conduct category U&A, audience analysis, brand health, concept testing, in-market testing, ROI assessment, ESG/sustainability diagnostics and more. The Glow platform is qu...
Collabito
quallie.com
Online focus group software - live chats, diaries and discussion boards, bulletin boards, forums, polls and other features. You can combine all modules in one research project. For qualitative research studies.
Blitzllama
blitzllama.com
Blitzllama is a user insights platform that helps product teams build better products. Blitzllama has three product offerings: * In-product surveys enable you to target specific users and capture their real-time insights right in your product. In-product surveys are a great way to continuously opti...
UX Metrics
uxmetrics.com
At UX Metrics, we're on a mission to make online user research tools accessible to everyone. Our user-friendly platform is designed to be the easiest card sorting and tree testing tool on the market, without compromising on powerful features. Whether you're a UX researcher, designer, product manager...
Kantar Marketplace
kantarmarketplace.com
Kantar Marketplace is an automated market research platform designed for insights professionals, marketers and agencies who want to test, learn and move faster. The platform is built on a foundation of industry-leading expertise and proven methodologies, delivering results in hours, not days. It fea...
Ideally
goideally.com
Ideally is an innovation platform that gives on-demand insights for brands to test concepts, ideas and messages. Using built-in generative AI, people who use Ideally will be able to uncover opportunities and grow great ideas. With Ideally, more people can access insights more often – which will mean...
Hubble
hubble.team
Hubble is a unified user research software for product teams to continuously collect feedback from users. Hubble offers a suite of tools including contextual in-product surveys, usability tests, prototype tests and and user segmentation to collect customer insights in all stages of product developme...
Zuko
zuko.io
67% of people who start filling in an online form don't complete it. Zuko is an online form + checkout analytics and optimization tool that helps you reduce abandonment and increase conversions by making your form the best it can be. * Understand when, where and why visitors abandon your forms. * Ge...
UserBob
userbob.com
UserBob is the most affordable remote user testing service. UserBob will recruit users to try out your app or website and record a screen cast of their experience. Watching these videos will help you understand what changes you need to make to delight your users and increase conversions.
CoNote
conote.ai
CoNote transcribes, analyzes, and organizes your qualitative research while you collaborate with your team.
Stomio
stomio.io
Stomio is a SaaS platform for product teams to get out of their beta testing phase during product development.
Rally UXR
rallyuxr.com
Rally UXR is a User Research CRM that enables Research and Product teams to recruit, manage and conduct research directly with their users.
PureSpectrum - Marketplace
purespectrum.com
PureSpectrum offers a complete end-to-end market research and insights platform, helping insights professionals make decisions more efficiently, and faster than ever before. Awarded MR Supplier of the Year at the 2021 Marketing Research and Insight Excellence Awards, PureSpectrum is recognized for t...
methinks
methinks.io
methinks.io user testing provides face-to-face interviews in a mobile app. Qualifying testers, surveys, live video interviews, archives, payment, all-in one app
Cambri
cambri.io
Cambri is a global res-tech growth company born in 2018, with headquarters in Helsinki and Stockholm, and offices across Europe. Cambri provides teams with an agile approach to product development, resulting in more successful launches to bring only purposeful and long-lasting products and services ...
EthOS
ethosapp.com
EthOS is an immersive research platform that helps UX Researchers and Market Research Teams illuminate the unknown through digital ethnography, mobile diary studies, and chat-based interviews. Discover With Mobile Ethnography * Find hidden problems with products and services that arise in real-worl...
Corus
cor.us
The easiest way for businesses to collaborate to inform their decisions with customer insights. A platform designed for your team to collaboratively to connect you confidently and seamlessly with 80 million people in 135 countries. Simply the fastest way to do quantitative market research period.
Loop11
loop11.com
Loop11 is a UX research and testing platform that automates user research to deliver insights to improve digital user experiences. The platform allows you to quickly set up and run user experience tests on any website or domain, including live websites, prototypes, your competitor's website, and mor...
YoHe
yohe.io
YoHe is a platform that has all the feedback tools that you need. We help to find out about all the problems that your clients experience while using your service. YoHe is also a team of experts who can highlight the most critical issues, prioritize them and come up with solutions. Collect feedback ...
Betafi
betafi.co
Betafi makes it easy to capture user feedback with help of timestampped notes and the ability to instantly tag key feedback points. Your interview questions are also available within Betafi, so you don't have to switch windows to look for them and ensure you have not missed asking some important que...
Field Agent
fieldagent.net
The Field Agent B2B MarketPlace connects brands, retailers, and agencies with customers across the country and around the world to help you win at retail. Our suite of fast, affordable retail-success products provides clients a distinct advantage in serving shoppers, outmaneuvering competitors, and ...
Remesh
remesh.ai
Remesh is an agile research platform that allows you to have a live conversation with your audience at scale, using AI to analyze and organize their responses in real-time. Gain fast, frequent, and efficient insights and make decisions with confidence.
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Highlight
letshighlight.com
Highlight's in-home product testing platform helps global and emerging CPG brands innovate, test, and successfully launch new physical consumer products including food and beverages, beauty and personal care products, products for kids and pets. Highlight exists to build better products for people a...