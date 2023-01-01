Introducing KonfHub: One-stop Platform for Engaging & Effective Events Are you tired of juggling multiple platforms and struggling to manage your events effectively? Look no further than KonfHub – the all-in-one event management solution designed to streamline your event organizing process from start to finish. With a wide range of powerful features and benefits, KonfHub is your go-to platform for creating successful and memorable events. Here’s a glimpse of some amazing features that KonfHub has to offer: Automated Referral Contest: Boost your event registrations effortlessly with our automated referral contest. KonfHub allows you to set up a referral program that incentivizes attendees to invite their friends and colleagues, expanding your event's reach and increasing registrations. Unlimited Email Campaigns and Limited SMS & WhatsApp Messages: Stay connected with your attendees through targeted email campaigns. With KonfHub, you can send unlimited email campaigns to keep your audience engaged and informed. Additionally, you can also send SMS and WhatsApp messages for important updates and reminders. Live Quizzing Platform: Elevate the interactive experience at your event with our live quizzing platform. Engage your audience, test their knowledge, and create an atmosphere of excitement and competition, all within the KonfHub platform. Check-in App and Sponsor App: Simplify the registration process with our check-in app for the registration desk. Efficiently manage attendee check-ins, print badges, and maintain a smooth flow throughout the event. Additionally, our sponsor app provides booth/sponsor management tools, ensuring sponsors have a seamless experience by capturing the leads. Automated Participation Certificates: Reward your attendees with automated participation certificates. KonfHub generates certificates automatically when attendees submit feedback, saving you time and effort while providing a professional touch to your event. Approval-based Registrations, Hidden Tickets & Uploading: Have full control over your event's registration process. KonfHub allows you to approve registrations, hide tickets for exclusive access, and easily upload speaker, sponsor, and volunteer registrations, making event management a breeze. Comprehensive Event Webpage: No need for a web developer or dedicated websites! KonfHub offers a comprehensive event webpage that showcases all the essential details of your event. Customize the webpage with your branding, event agenda, speaker bios, and more, all within the KonfHub platform. Embeddable Widgets/Buttons and API Integration: Seamlessly integrate KonfHub into your existing website or app with our embeddable widgets and buttons. Take advantage of our API to create a seamless experience for your attendees and ensure smooth data synchronization with your systems. The Ultimate Low-Cost Event Management Platform At KonfHub, we believe that organizing successful events shouldn't break the bank. That's why we offer one of the lowest pricing platforms in the industry. With our competitive rates, you can maximize your event's budget while still enjoying all the exceptional features and benefits our platform has to offer. With KonfHub, not only do you get access to a comprehensive event management platform packed with features, but you also enjoy significant cost savings. Our transparent pricing ensures that you receive the maximum value for your investment, allowing you to allocate more resources to other aspects of your event. And More! KonfHub is constantly evolving to meet the needs of event organizers. We strive to provide innovative features and functionalities that make your event planning experience even better. Say goodbye to event management hassles and hello to KonfHub – your ultimate event management solution. Sign up today and revolutionize the way you organize events. Create you next event with KonfHub

