K2View

K2View

¿No te has instalado WebCatalog Desktop? Descarga WebCatalog Desktop.

Usar la aplicación web

Sitio web: k2view.com

Mejora tu experiencia con la aplicación de escritorio para K2View en WebCatalog Desktop para Mac, Windows, Linux.

Ejecuta las aplicaciones en ventanas sin distracciones con muchas mejoras.

Gestionar y alternar entre varias cuentas y aplicaciones fácilmente sin cambiar de navegador.

At K2view, we believe that every enterprise should be able to use its data to become as disruptive and agile as the best companies in its industry. Our Data Product Platform provides a trusted, holistic, and real-time view of anything important to the business - whether it's customers, suppliers, employees, orders, loans, or patients. This one platform fuels many use cases, including Customer 360, test data management, data privacy, cloud migration, legacy application modernization, and more – to deliver business outcomes in less than half the time, and at half the cost, of any other alternative. K2view Data Product Platform deploys in weeks, scales linearly, and adapts to change on the fly. It supports modern data architectures – data mesh, data fabric, and data hub – in cloud, on-premise, or hybrid environments. The most data-intensive, forward-looking companies, rely on K2view Data Product Platform, including AT&T, American Express, IQVIA, Verizon, Sun Life, and Vodafone.
Categorías:
Business
Synthetic Data Software

Sitio web: k2view.com

Descargo de responsabilidad: WebCatalog no está afiliado, asociado, autorizado, respaldado ni de ninguna manera oficialmente conectado a K2View. Todos los nombres de productos, logotipos y marcas son propiedad de sus respectivos propietarios.

Alternativas

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

GenRocket

GenRocket

genrocket.com

Gretel.ai

Gretel.ai

gretel.ai

Syntheticus

Syntheticus

syntheticus.ai

Informatica

Informatica

informatica.com

syntheticAIdata

syntheticAIdata

syntheticaidata.com

KopiKat

KopiKat

kopikat.co

CVEDIA

CVEDIA

cvedia.com

Securiti

Securiti

securiti.ai

YData

YData

ydata.ai

Broadcom

Broadcom

broadcom.com

Tonic.ai

Tonic.ai

tonic.ai

También podría gustarte

Expert.ai Developer

Expert.ai Developer

developer.expert.ai

iplicit

iplicit

iplicit.com

Quid

Quid

quid.com

Talend

Talend

talend.com

elastic.io

elastic.io

elastic.io

The New Stack

The New Stack

thenewstack.io

Movebot

Movebot

movebot.io

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Cypago

Cypago

cypago.com

cloudplan

cloudplan

cloudplan.net

PagerDuty

PagerDuty

pagerduty.com

Jet2

Jet2

jet2.com

Explorar

Desktop

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Translatium

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.