Alternativas - Jasper
Otter
otter.ai
Otter es una aplicación inteligente para tomar notas que te permite recordar, buscar y compartir tus conversaciones de voz. Otter crea notas de voz inteligentes que combinan audio, transcripción, identificación del hablante, fotografías en línea y frases clave. Ayuda a empresarios, periodistas y est...
Krisp
krisp.ai
Disfrute de voz HD sin ruido de fondo ni eco durante reuniones, podcasts y grabaciones remotas. Krisp evita distracciones ruidosas aumentando la productividad y el profesionalismo.
Notta
notta.ai
Graba y convierte tu podcast favorito, noticias y programas de radio, chat de Discord y clases de Zoom de audio a texto. Puede reproducir grabaciones y editar transcripciones, agregar notas, etiquetas, insertar imágenes para capturar información valiosa de cada conversación.
Hour One
hourone.ai
Cree contenido de vídeo con IA en menos de 15 minutos. Convierta cualquier texto, diapositiva o mensaje en videos dirigidos por presentadores profesionales en minutos. En cualquier idioma
AssemblyAI
assemblyai.com
Acceda a potentes modelos de IA para transcribir y comprender el habla Nuestra sencilla API expone modelos de IA para reconocimiento de voz, detección de oradores, resumen de voz y más. Nos basamos en las últimas investigaciones de IA de última generación para ofrecer modelos de IA seguros, escalab...
Deepgram
deepgram.com
Integre Voice AI en sus aplicaciones. Desde empresas emergentes hasta la NASA, las API de Deepgram se utilizan para transcribir y comprender millones de minutos de audio cada día. Rápido, preciso, escalable y rentable. Todo lo que los desarrolladores necesitan para construir con confianza y realiza...
AI Voice Detector
aivoicedetector.com
AI Voice Detector is a voice verification tool that helps detect authenticity and filter out AI-generated voices. It offers users peace of mind and protection against audio manipulation, misinformation, voice scams, and plagiarism in oral assessments. * AI Voice Detector is a tool designed to disti...
Speechlogger
speechlogger.com
Speech Logger is a web-based speech recognition and voice translation software that includes auto-punctuation, auto-save, timestamps, in-text editing capability, transcription of audio files, export options and more. * Speechlogger is a tool designed for automatic live captioning and translation of...
Talkatoo
talkatoo.com
Talkatoo is reinventing dictation for medical professionals. Whether you're in the veterinary or human medical industry, Talkatoo is the speech to text software solution for you. Talkatoo is compatible on both Windows and Mac, works in any field that you can type (PIMs and EHR's included), and is ve...
Speechmatics
speechmatics.com
Speechmatics is the world’s leading expert in Speech Intelligence, combining the latest breakthroughs in AI and ML to unlock the business value in human speech. Businesses use Speechmatics worldwide to accurately understand and transcribe human-level speech into text regardless of demographic, age, ...
OpenAI
openai.com
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company dedicated to ensuring that general-purpose artificial intelligence benefits all of humanity. AI is an extremely powerful tool that must be created with safety and human needs at its core. OpenAI is dedicated to putting that alignment of interests first...