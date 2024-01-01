Alternativas - Humanz
Impact
impact.com
Impact Partnership Cloud™: la solución de automatización de asociaciones líder en el mundo descubre, gestiona, protege y optimiza todos los canales de asociación alcanzando un verdadero crecimiento exponencial.
LTK
shopltk.com
Compre lo último en moda, hogar, belleza y fitness de personas influyentes de LTK en las que confía. Ideas de ropa de trabajo, vestidos de invitadas de boda, looks de viaje y mucho más.
GRIN
grin.co
GRIN es el mejor software de marketing de influencers para marcas de comercio electrónico. Nuestra plataforma impulsada por IA incluye más de 32 millones de paquetes de influencers, sala de trabajo de campañas, informes y análisis, pago y cumplimiento de productos, biblioteca multimedia de contenido...
PartnerStack
partnerstack.com
Software de gestión de relaciones con socios para escalar cualquier programa: afiliado, revendedor, marketing y más. Descubra por qué las empresas SaaS crecen con PartnerStack PRM.
Keyhole
keyhole.co
Keyhole es una empresa de Hashtag Analytics y Social Media Analytics que proporciona datos en tiempo real con seguimiento de hashtags para Twitter, Instagram y Facebook.
Meltwater
meltwater.com
Descubra cómo Meltwater ayuda a los equipos de relaciones públicas y marketing a monitorear la cobertura de los medios tanto en noticias como en redes sociales y mejorar la gestión de marca.
BrandChamp
brandchamp.io
Las marcas prósperas se construyen con embajadores. Software de gestión de embajadores de marca todo en uno que se integra con Shopify, Amazon y WooCommerce.
Affable.ai
affable.ai
Plataforma de marketing de influencers ¡Affable permite a las marcas globales, agencias y marcas de comercio electrónico D2C encontrar personas influyentes, gestionar campañas y medir el ROI con facilidad! Influencers verificados. Más de 100 clientes.
Perpetua
perpetua.io
Infraestructura de crecimiento para el comercio electrónico. Únase a miles de empresas que utilizan el software de inteligencia y ejecución de medios minoristas de Perpetua para escalar de manera rentable el crecimiento en Amazon, Walmart, Instacart y otros mercados.
Emplifi
emplifi.io
Optimice el recorrido del cliente digital. La plataforma unificada de software de experiencia del cliente y software de gestión de redes sociales de Emplifi cierra la brecha de CX.
HypeAuditor
hypeauditor.com
Solución todo en uno para potenciar su marketing de influencers. Administre el ciclo de vida completo de sus campañas de marketing de influencers.
Traackr
traackr.com
Traackr es el sistema de registro para el marketing de influencers basado en datos que los especialistas en marketing utilizan para invertir en las estrategias adecuadas, optimizar campañas y escalar programas.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La plataforma líder de marketing de influencers Octoly ayuda a las marcas a aumentar su visibilidad, generar confianza e impulsar las ventas conectando a escala a microinfluencers y consumidores examinados. Las marcas aprovechan nuestra comunidad seleccionada para crear publicaciones en redes socia...
StarNgage
starngage.com
En StarNgage, creemos que el contenido visual distribuido socialmente es el futuro de la publicidad. Está sucediendo ahora en Instagram y queremos ayudar a las marcas en esta aventura y ganar en Instagram. Esta plataforma permite a las marcas medir su esfuerzo de marketing en Instagram e involucrar ...
MagicLinks
magiclinks.com
MagicLinks es una plataforma de marketing de influencers galardonada y una corporación B certificada que impulsa el comercio social con creadores y las marcas de consumo líderes en el mundo. La tecnología patentada de MagicLinks, Match Intelligence™, proporciona coincidencias estratégicas con creado...
GrowthHero
growthhero.io
GrowthHero es el poderoso software de marketing de afiliados, influencers y referencias, todo en uno. ¡Desde solo $ 49 p. m., GrowthHero crece contigo! Herramientas totalmente flexibles para su éxito: - Portal de socios con marca blanca, personalícelo completamente sin necesidad de código - Comparta...
Influence.co
influence.co
Todo lo que necesitas para triunfar como creador. Únete a la primera red profesional diseñada para influencers y creadores. Cree su perfil hoy para ganar dinero, aprender unos de otros y conocer gente a través de comunidades.
Taggbox
taggbox.com
La plataforma número uno de contenido generado por el usuario para crear y publicar campañas UGC en diferentes puntos de contacto de marketing. La plataforma UGC perfecta para aumentar con éxito la confianza, el conocimiento, la participación de los usuarios y las ventas de la marca.
Fohr
fohr.co
Fohr es una de las principales empresas de marketing de influencers que conecta a los influencers y embajadores de marca adecuados con las mejores marcas. Visite nuestro sitio web hoy.
#paid
hashtagpaid.com
Hashtag Paid: comuníquese con creadores, lance campañas y ejecute listas blancas de creadores, en una sola plataforma. El marketing de influencers ahora es seguro, fácil y rápido.
Audiense
audiense.com
Todo lo que necesita para comprender a las audiencias y obtener mejores resultados de marketing, resultados de redes sociales, resultados de influencers, estrategias de medios, estrategias de crecimiento o retorno de la inversión publicitaria. Coloque la segmentación de consumidores y los conocimie...
Upfluence
upfluence.com
Impulsa las ventas a través del marketing para creadores. Marketing de influencers, programas de afiliados, gestión de creadores, contenido generado por usuarios, embajadores de marca: crea asociaciones valiosas para hacer crecer tu negocio.
Social Native
socialnative.com
All-in-one UGC platform & influencer solution to power branded content. Create, source, and optimize user-generated content and social content.
Socialfaim
socialfaim.com
Socialfaim is an AI Powered Influencer Marketing and creator management platform. We offer best services and help brands to identify influencers based on reach, demographics and audience across social media platforms. Our AI powered tool help you to connect with best influencers who are authenticall...
Sauce Social Commerce
addsauce.com
Sauce turns your Instagram & TikTok into captivating shopping experiences, unlocks your brand's potential to foster communities through User Generated Content and amplifies sales through Influencer Partnerships.
SARAL
getsaral.com
SARAL is your simple & effective influencer marketing platform built for ecommerce brands. Find untapped influencers, automate outreach, manage relationships, track performance, and send payments - all under one roof! Get the free trial and test it yourself!
Rizer Social
rizersocial.io
The Rizer platform is a cloud-based software used by brands and advertisers. Rizer Social positions as a performance marketing and business intelligence tool which is a completely different category than other platforms that are more focused on transactional marketplaces. Our solution mitigates risk...
Promoty
promoty.io
Promoty is an influencer relationship marketing tool that helps brands and agencies to find the right creators, manage influencer relationships, and save time on influencer marketing.
Primetag
primetag.com
Primetag is a powerful Influencer Marketing software built to make the complex things easy, and the hard things possible.
LinkPizza
linkpizza.com
Linkpizza is a influencer marketing platform which allows advertisers to search, find and connect with influencers and to manage influencer campaigns on its platform. Linkpizza has over 3,500 influencers connected on its network and is primarily focussed on the Dutch market
LeaLi
leali.io
The innovative platform for exploring the world of creative collaborations. Immerse yourself in a dynamic community where extraordinary minds converge to shape the future of art, design, fashion, and beyond. Unleash your artistic potential, connect with like-minded visionaries, and embark on transfo...
joinbrands
joinbrands.com
JoinBrands is an influencer and user-generated content (UGC) marketplace where you can quickly connect your brand with thousands of content creators and TikTok influencers to promote your products and services.
IQFluence
iqfluence.io
QFluence is an AI-powered influence marketing platform that's changing the way brands and marketing agencies connect with their audiences. Our platform uses AI to make influence marketing more personalized and effective. We help businesses find the right influencers and create campaigns tailored to ...
inzpire.me
inzpire.me
inzpire.me is the platform for full-funnel influencer marketing. Discover creators, build relationships, access verified data, and measure ROI.
Influentials
influentials.com
We are a European end-to-end marketing platform that lets brands work with influencers. We take care of all the heavy lifting and enables you to focus on running successful campaigns that grow your business.
Influencer Searcher
influencersearcher.com
Influencer Searcher is a tool used to identify influencers based on the nature of their content (e.g. fashion, gaming, mom) and give insights into their audience. The tool also helps you keep track and manage influencer campaigns by grouping together influencers you're working with on a certain camp...
influData
infludata.com
influData enables the in-depth search and analysis of over 20 million influencers and their audiences on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and YouTube Shorts, coupled with a comprehensive and customizable campaign management with tracking, reporting and social listening features. The tool has already prov...
HOLLYFY
hollyfy.com
AI matchmaking platform for advertisers & content creators to transact on influencer marketing, sponsorships, product placement & branded entertainment. Make offers, send proposals, start/complete transactions, and grow your business.
Drope.me
drope.me
Drope.me is an influencer marketing platform that connects gaming companies, micro streamers, and their communities. We empower gaming publishers and developers to engage with streamers in performance marketing campaigns. At the same time, Drope.me helps micro streamers to start monetizing their act...
CreatorsJet
creatorsjet.com
CreatorsJet is a pioneering all-in-one platform empowering content creators, and agencies with seamless solutions, from quick Jet Kit creation to multi-platform social connectivity and real-time stat... Show More sharing, facilitating effortless brand collaborations.
CreatorDB
creatordb.app
CreatorDB is an influencer marketing platform enabling users to discover influencers, analyze markets, and track campaigns, boasting over 3 million influencers, 130+ filters, 500+ topics, and almost 9000 niches. CreatorDB gives users granular access to influencer marketing and aims to enable them to...
Creable
creable.com
Creable is a price-efficient, all-in-one Influencer Marketing Platform that streamlines the entire Influencer Marketing process. From finding and analyzing the perfect influencers, communicating with them, to managing campaigns, tracking post performance, and automating reporting. With the industry'...
Brinfer
brinfer.com
With a large base of influencers, Brinfer allows brands and agencies to discover the most suitable content creators for their business. They are able to find the most influential content creators in different categories, via advanced search and filters, and get a unique analysis with a score based o...
Boksi.com
boksi.com
Influencer marketing campaigns. Custom brand photos and videos with full usage rights. Over 10,000 amazing creators. All on one easy-to-use platform.
atisfyreach
atisfyreach.com
First ever real-time data driven influencer economy AtisfyReach offers self-serve end-to-end influencer marketing technology that delivers high ROI and omnichannel scale effortlessly. AtisfyReach is influencer marketing redefined. This machine learning, AI-driven platform puts a new spin on influenc...
Ampifi.io
ampifi.io
Ampifi allows small and medium-sized businesses to recruit influencers, track their posts, and report on results.
Aggero Software
aggero.io
Aggero analyzes thousands of hours of video content for you from all major social media platforms. It uses AI technology to extract unique and relevant video insights such as audience sentiment data, engagement rate, and top moments for brand or product mentions in both video and text. As a social l...
Woomio
home.woomio.com
Woomio helps marketers and agencies excel in influencer marketing by providing the tools necessary to discover influencers, predict campaigns and measure ROI
Wednesday.app
wednesday.app
Wednesday.app is an innovative influencer marketing platform designed to empower small businesses, startups, and solo entrepreneurs. It provides a user-friendly platform for influencer and affiliate marketing, designed to meet the evolving needs of growing businesses. It aims to be an accessible and...
Phlanx.com
phlanx.com
Phlanx is a marketing platform to contact influencers, work with brands, create contracts and measure engagement.
Ninja Influence
ninjainfluence.com
Ninja Influence is an Influencer Marketing Solution tool that allows users to have total control of their strategies and communications with influencers. The app is designed especially for e-commerce shops to connect their store and start streamlining influencer sales & track ROI and revenue based o...
Modash
modash.io
The only influencer tool for companies that prioritize growth. A global influencer search engine with target audience data and monitoring for growing B2C businesses.
Kolsquare
kolsquare.com
Kolsquare’s Influencer Marketing Platform combines the latest data and tech in a simple UX/UI, enabling brands to hit next-level awareness and drive serious ROI.
Keymailer
keymailer.co
The world's largest game influencer marketing platform, with creators, software and service all in one portal. Engage creators globally through organic incentivized review campaigns, cost-effective performance marketing campaigns, sponsored content campaigns and more. Thousands of publishers and bra...
Influential
influential.co
Optimizing the smartest AI-powered data, Influential precisely matches brands to influencers to reach new audiences for unmatchable measurable results.
Influence4You
influence4you.com
The influence marketing platform with more than 160,000 subscribed influencers and access to 100 million profiles. Micro-influencers are 3 times more engaging than celebrities. Take advantage of their authenticity, discover some great profiles and manage your campaigns with them efficiently via the ...
impulze.ai
impulze.ai
Impulze.ai is an influencer marketing platform tailored to meet the needs of agencies and brands, empowering them to manage their influencer discovery, campaign management and reporting with data driven decisions and inputs
Embold
embold.co
Embold es la plataforma de marketing de influencers de Canadá, que conecta marcas con más de 9000 microinfluencers locales. Simplifique la gestión de campañas, la revisión de contenido y los pagos a influencers. Benefíciese de nuestras soluciones personalizadas, que incluyen campañas administradas, ...
Campaygn
campaygn.com
CAMPAYGN es una solución de software basada en datos de marketing de influencers que optimiza el flujo de trabajo y las estrategias de marketing de influencers. Estamos dedicados a Grandes y Medianas Empresas y Grupos. En cada etapa del marketing de influencers, tenemos soluciones para ti: ◾ Identif...
Atisfyre
atisfyre.com
Atisfyre es una plataforma integral de influencers impulsada por inteligencia artificial que permite a millones de influencers conectarse con marcas globales para colaboraciones poderosas. Y mejor aún: Atisfyre es completamente GRATIS para personas influyentes. Atisfyre nació de nuestra pasión por r...