Alternativas - Hugging Face
Claude
claude.ai
Claude es un asistente de IA de próxima generación para tus tareas, sin importar la escala.
Synthesys
synthesys.io
Voz en off de IA y generador de vídeo de IA. Produce tu próximo contenido audiovisual profesional sin gastar dinero en contratar actores, cámaras o equipos de audio.
AfforAI
afforai.com
Su segundo cerebro para maximizar la productividad. Afforai es un chatbot de IA que busca, resume y traduce información de múltiples fuentes para producir investigaciones confiables. Introduzca extensos documentos de investigación en montones de requisitos de cumplimiento estrictos y extraiga los h...
MonkeyLearn
monkeylearn.com
MonkeyLearn simplifica la limpieza, el etiquetado y la visualización de los comentarios de los clientes, todo en un solo lugar. Impulsado por Inteligencia Artificial de última generación.
J.D. Power
jdpower.com
J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. A pioneer in the use of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and algorithmic modeling capabilities to understand consumer behavior, J.D. Power has been delivering incisive industry intelligence on custome...
DatumBox
datumbox.com
The Datumbox API offers a large number of off-the-shelf Classifiers and Natural Language Processing services which can be used in a broad spectrum of applications including: Sentiment Analysis, Topic Classification, Language Detection, Subjectivity Analysis, Spam Detection, Reading Assessment, Keywo...
Kapiche
kapiche.com
Kapiche is a feedback analytics platform that analyzes mountains of customer feedback in minutes, allowing you to provide deep insights quickly and help your company make better decisions. Kapiche's platform doesn't require any set-up or code framing. It just works, immediately. And it lets you ana...
ReText.AI
retext.ai
ReText.AI is a tool to generate and rephrase any text. Use ReText.AI to improve text quality with artificial intelligence.
Tune AI
tunehq.ai
Tune AI is driving GenAI adoption at Enterprises. We're backed by Accel, Flipkart Ventures, Together Fund, Speciale Invest, Techstars & other notable investors TuneChat: Our chat app powered by open source models TuneStudio: Our playground for devs to finetune & deploy LLMs ChainFury: Our open sou...