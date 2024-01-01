WebCatalog

Alternativas - Holistics

Tableau

Tableau

tableau.com

Tableau (literalmente, 'mesita' en francés, también usado para significar 'imagen'; pl. tableaux o, raramente, tableaus) puede referirse a:

Looker

Looker

looker.com

Looker es un software de inteligencia empresarial y una plataforma de análisis de big data que le ayuda a explorar, analizar y compartir fácilmente análisis empresariales en tiempo real.

Deepnote

Deepnote

deepnote.com

Cuadernos administrados para científicos e investigadores de datos.

Zoho Analytics

Zoho Analytics

zoho.com

Software de inteligencia empresarial y análisis. Zoho Analytics es un software de análisis de datos y BI de autoservicio que le permite analizar visualmente sus datos, crear visualizaciones de datos sorprendentes y descubrir información oculta en minutos.

Grow

Grow

grow.com

Software de inteligencia empresarial que libera los conocimientos que necesita desesperadamente para impulsar el crecimiento y transformar su negocio.

Metabase

Metabase

metabase.com

La forma más rápida y sencilla de compartir datos y análisis dentro de su empresa. ¡Un servidor de Business Intelligence de código abierto que puedes instalar en 5 minutos y que se conecta a MySQL, PostgreSQL, MongoDB y más! Cualquiera puede usarlo para crear gráficos, paneles e informes nocturnos p...

Sisense

Sisense

sisense.com

Software de inteligencia empresarial de Sisense, el líder de la industria en BI para datos complejos: prepare, analice y explore fácilmente datos en crecimiento de múltiples fuentes.

Domo

Domo

domo.com

Domo, Inc. es una empresa de software en la nube con sede en American Fork, Utah, Estados Unidos. Se especializa en herramientas de inteligencia empresarial y visualización de datos.

Mode Analytics

Mode Analytics

mode.com

Mode es una plataforma de datos colaborativa que combina SQL, R, Python y análisis visual en un solo lugar. Conéctese, analice y comparta más rápido.

Klipfolio

Klipfolio

klipfolio.com

Klipfolio es una plataforma de paneles de control en línea para crear potentes paneles de control comerciales en tiempo real para su equipo o sus clientes.

HoneyStack

HoneyStack

hockeystack.com

Análisis SaaS de extremo a extremo. HockeyStack es una herramienta de análisis SaaS que unifica datos de marketing, productos, ingresos y ventas para descubrir información oculta, como el LTV de una campaña o la tasa de abandono de cada canal de marketing. Sin configuración. Sin código. PRUEBA GRATI...

Cube

Cube

cubeanywhere.com

¡La información que necesitas para gestionar tu negocio! Con costos, tiempo y gastos del proyecto en tiempo real, administrar sus proyectos, tareas y clientes es muy sencillo. Obtenga gráficos interactivos enriquecidos a nivel de miembro del equipo, proyecto, cliente y empresa. Sabemos que su negoci...

Chartio

Chartio

chartio.com

La solución de análisis e inteligencia empresarial basada en la nube de Chartio permite a todos analizar sus datos desde sus aplicaciones comerciales.

MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy

microstrategy.com

La plataforma de movilidad y análisis empresarial de MicroStrategy ayuda a las empresas a crear e implementar aplicaciones de movilidad y análisis para transformar su negocio.

Hex

Hex

hex.tech

Hex es una plataforma de datos moderna para análisis y ciencia de datos. Cuadernos colaborativos, hermosas aplicaciones de datos y seguridad de nivel empresarial.

Mineo

Mineo

mineo.app

Convierta Python Notebooks en aplicaciones de datos. Mineo es la plataforma para explorar sus datos, crear e implementar aplicaciones de datos basadas en portátiles supercargados de Python.

Alteryx

Alteryx

alteryx.com

Alteryx proporciona la plataforma de análisis en la nube líder. Permitimos que todos descubran conocimientos de alto impacto con la automatización de análisis impulsada por IA.

GoodData

GoodData

gooddata.com

GoodData es una plataforma de análisis y BI integrada que proporciona análisis rápidos, confiables y fáciles de usar. Diseñado para todos los usuarios de su negocio en mente.

Caplena

Caplena

caplena.com

Have you ever spent countless hours tediously sifting through huge piles of customer feedback? Caplena.com uses Augmented Intelligence to drastically reduce the amount of time it takes to analyze large amounts of free text from reviews or responses to open-ended questions. Within minutes Caplena ide...

Planr

Planr

planr.com

Planr is an Enterprise SAAS solution using advanced AI to predict revenue and sales performance exposing hidden blockers to power you and your team to accelerate sales growth. Planr gives you instant access to an unbiased, intelligent view of predicted revenue against future targets, with 96% accura...

Ikigai

Ikigai

ikigailabs.io

Ikigai's operational BI platform transforms the way businesses make tactical decisions. Business-user-friendly UI/UX enables anyone to infuse and prepare data and run robust AI-powered analyses to achieve their business goals. DeepMatch stitches together even the most disparate datasets in minutes w...

Epsilon3

Epsilon3

epsilon3.io

Epsilon3’s software platform manages complex operational procedures, saving operators time and reducing errors. It supports the entire life cycle of a project from integration and testing through live operations. -Interactive real-time synchronized procedures for multiple programs/missions -Embedded...

panintelligence

panintelligence

panintelligence.com

Flexible embedded analytics for SaaS. Reducing complexity, accelerating your roadmap and future proofing your SaaS solution Our analytical software (pi) embeds into your existing data stack, reducing technical debt and giving your customers a more immersive data experience. pi has been built to be l...

Bold BI

Bold BI

boldbi.com

Turn your customers into success stories with built-in analytics. Bold BI by Syncfusion lets you embed high-grade BI and analytics into your applications. It's a complete business intelligence solution that allows anyone to create beautiful, cutting-edge dashboards. It comes with a complete data int...

CorralData

CorralData

corraldata.com

At Corral Data, we're on a mission to transform how organizations use data. We enable organizations to effortlessly use AI to connect, analyze, and collaborate on their company data. What is CorralData? CorralData is a full-service, AI-powered analytics platform that radically simplifies centralizin...

Targit

Targit

targit.com

At TARGIT, we bring expertise to key verticals to help our customers make data-driven decisions. We drive lasting value with business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions that support your unique goals and the processes that power your day-to-day operations. Experience love at first sight with ...

ConverSight

ConverSight

conversight.ai

ConverSight is a Contextual Decision Intelligence Platform, built based on its patented Augmented Conversational AI and Analytics techniques. ConverSight's AI assistant, Athena, delivers business insights by connecting to customer’s data and generating insights & recommendations using machine learni...

PopSQL

PopSQL

popsql.com

PopSQL is the evolution of legacy SQL editors like DataGrip, DBeaver, Postico. We provide a beautiful, modern SQL editor for data focused teams looking to save time, improve data accuracy, onboard new hires faster, and deliver insights to the business fast. With PopSQL, users can easily understand t...

ClicData

ClicData

clicdata.com

ClicData is a leading end-to-end data analytics platform designed to empower decision-makers and analysts to achieve true performance and reveal insights based on reliable, up-to-date, and unified data. Get value from ClicData in days with our easy-to-use yet very powerful cloud-based platform that ...

Bold Reports

Bold Reports

boldreports.com

Business reporting doesn’t have to burden an IT team or a budget. Bolds Reports by Syncfusion transforms both the way an organization presents its data and the experience its stakeholders have along the way. With Bold Reports’ on-premises solution, embedded reporting tools, and report viewer SDK, a ...

Discern

Discern

discern.io

B2B companies leverage many of the same technology platforms and want to track the same metrics... so why are business intelligence builds entirely customized? This translates to millions of dollars wasted on additional tooling and headcount and several months or years of platform design. Discern is...

DataGPT

DataGPT

datagpt.com

DataGPT is the world's first conversational AI analyst enabling users to ask any questions about their data in natural language and receive complete answers within seconds. DataGPT is fully autonomous chatbot with memory, capable of answering complex questions like

Easy Insight

Easy Insight

easy-insight.com

Easy Insight provides affordable, easy to use SaaS business intelligence. Instant connections to other popular SaaS products such as Basecamp, Zendesk, and Salesforce come with prebuilt dashboards to get you up and running with immediate results. A simple report builder helps you quickly adjust or c...

Luzmo

Luzmo

luzmo.com

Luzmo (formerly Cumul.io) is an embedded analytics platform, purpose-built for SaaS companies. It brings complex data to life with beautiful, easy-to-use dashboards, embedded seamlessly in any SaaS or web platform. With Luzmo, product teams can add impactful insights to their SaaS product in days, n...

Savant Labs

Savant Labs

savantlabs.io

Savant is a cloud-native no-code platform to automate end-to-end analytic processes via drag-and-drop workflows. It provides analysts 100s of point-and-click connectors to access data from business applications, spreadsheets, and data platforms, drag-and-drop widgets to clean, prep, blend, transform...

Knowi

Knowi

knowi.com

Knowi is a modern business intelligence platform purpose-built for today's modern data enabling enterprises of all sizes to dramatically shorten the distance from raw data to foresight to action. With native integration to virtually any data source, including NoSQL, SQL, RDBMS, file-based and API’s,...

Lightdash

Lightdash

lightdash.com

Lightdash is the fastest way for data teams to deliver insights and enable true self-serve data access to the rest of their company. Analysts create metrics and make them available to end-users to query, no SQL needed. Lightdash is used and trusted by companies of all sizes, from start ups to intern...

datapine

datapine

datapine.com

datapine is an all-in-one Business Intelligence software that empowers everyone to explore, visualize, monitor and share their data like never before!

Toucan

Toucan

jointoucan.com

Toucan is a customer-facing analytics platform that empowers companies to drive engagement with data storytelling. With the best customizable end-user experience across any device, over 4 million Toucan stories are viewed each year. Toucan's no-code, cloud-based platform cuts development costs and t...

Incorta

Incorta

incorta.com

Incorta’s open data delivery platform simplifies access to data from multiple, complex enterprise systems to unlock the full value of organizational data, making it readily available for analysis. Backed by GV, Kleiner Perkins, M12, Prysm Capital, Telstra Ventures, and Sorenson Capital, Incorta empo...

Phocas Software

Phocas Software

phocassoftware.com

Need to feel good about your data? If your business needs to move faster with more certainty, Phocas can help. We have an all-in-one business planning and analytics platform for companywide use. A single governed source of truth fed directly from your ERP, accounting, and other systems. Phocas solve...

Explo

Explo

explo.co

Explo provides a powerful embedded dashboard and reporting solution. Securely share customizable product analytics, project reports, and KPIs with each of your customers all while seamlessly matching your product's design. Give your users the power to explore their data on their on by editing dashbo...

Sigma

Sigma

sigmacomputing.com

Sigma is an award-winning modern business intelligence (BI) and analytics platform purpose-built for the cloud. With Sigma, anyone can use the spreadsheet functions and formulas they already know to explore live data at cloud scale, down to the lowest grain of detail. Our familiar spreadsheet-like i...

IBM

IBM

ibm.com

IBM Cognos Analytics acts as your trusted co-pilot for business with the aim of making you smarter, faster, and more confident in your data-driven decisions. IBM Cognos Analytics gives every user — whether data scientist, business analyst or non-IT specialist — more power to perform relevant analysi...

Mediafly

Mediafly

mediafly.com

La primera y única parada de B2B para la habilitación de ingresos Todo lo que su equipo necesita para atraer compradores, preparar vendedores, cuantificar el valor y optimizar continuamente el rendimiento. Una plataforma modular que ofrece un crecimiento de ingresos predecible a escala.

Usermaven

Usermaven

usermaven.com

Análisis de sitios web y productos bien hechos: ¡por fin! El seguimiento Spotless™ de Usermaven captura todos los eventos automáticamente, eliminando la dependencia de los desarrolladores y convirtiéndolo en la herramienta de análisis más sencilla para los especialistas en marketing y productos.

Altair One

Altair One

altairone.com

Altair One™ ofrece acceso dinámico y colaborativo a tecnología de análisis de datos y simulación y recursos de nube y HPC escalables, todo en un solo lugar.

Explorar

WebCatalog Desktop

Soporte

Empresa

Aspectos legales

X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube

WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:

WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog
WebCatalog Desktop
Switchbar
Switchbar
Privobot
Privobot
Translatium
Translatium
Monobox
Monobox
TextVocal
TextVocal

© 2024 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.