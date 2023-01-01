Alternativas - GroupApp
Kajabi
kajabi.com
Kajabi es una plataforma empresarial todo en uno para crear y escalar su negocio de conocimiento. Pruebe Kajabi gratis con una prueba de 14 días hoy.
Mighty Networks
mightynetworks.com
Cree membresías para todo en su Mighty Network o cobre por cursos y grupos premium: es fácil de configurar y aún más fácil de vender.
Heartbeat
heartbeat.chat
Organice conversaciones, eventos, contenido y más en su propio dominio. Heartbeat le brinda los elementos básicos para crear una comunidad en línea perfectamente personalizada.
Podia
podia.com
Podia es su tienda digital todo en uno. La forma más fácil de vender cursos, descargas, seminarios web y membresías en línea, sin necesidad de habilidades técnicas. ¡Pruébalo gratis!
Bettermode
bettermode.com
Una poderosa plataforma comunitaria, integrada en su producto. Aumente la participación de los usuarios, impulse la retención y aumente el valor de vida del cliente. Anteriormente Tribu.
BigMarker
bigmarker.com
Organice seminarios web que le encantarán a su audiencia. Si está preparado para utilizar un software de seminarios web sencillo y personalizable sin descargas ni complicaciones, bienvenido a casa.
Disciple
disciplemedia.com
Una nueva era para los constructores de comunidades. Únase a nuestro movimiento. Reúna a su gente, membresías y contenido en su propia plataforma comunitaria privada y de marca completa. Vende cursos, cobra suscripciones, transmite en vivo y mucho más. Todo sin limitaciones de redes sociales.
Khoros
khoros.com
Nuestro software le ayuda a ofrecer las mejores experiencias a los clientes mediante la creación y ampliación de atención digital, marketing social y comunidades de marca. ¡Haz clic para comenzar!
StoryPrompt
storyprompt.com
StoryPrompt es una plataforma comunitaria basada en videos diseñada para ayudar a las empresas centradas en el cliente a atender a más personas cara a cara. StoryPrompt, el primero de su tipo, utiliza vídeo asincrónico para ayudar a los creadores de comunidades a conectarse realmente con los cliente...
Rungway
rungway.com
Cree un espacio seguro para que las personas obtengan consejos sobre el trabajo y la vida de sus colegas. Más que una simple plataforma de tutoría, Rungway da vida a los valores de su empresa y les da a todos una voz sobre los temas más importantes para ellos, mejora el compromiso y el bienestar de ...
Threado AI
threado.com
Tu copiloto impulsado por IA que te ayuda a brindar el mejor soporte a tus clientes y miembros de la comunidad en Slack, Discord y Web. ¡Empiece gratis!
Common Room
commonroom.io
Common Room le ayuda a crear mejores productos, profundizar relaciones y crecer más rápido.
SelfCommunity
selfcommunity.com
SelfCommunity is a cloud native, no-code, highly performing community platform that allows to: Get 100% control over functionalities, users, content and platform data. Guarantee adequate levels of engagement and retention thanks to the social networking technology. Effectively and accurately organiz...
ResLife Portal
reslifeportal.com
ResLife Portal is a residential life management system which helps to connect residents with residential life staff for colleges. You make a difference, we help you track it. Built from first-hand e... Show More perience in residential life at a Division I university campus, ResLife Portal serves as...
Advocu
advocu.com
Advocu is a complete solution for Developer Relation teams to build, engage, track and scale Developer Advocacy or Ambassadors program. Advocu helps your team focus on what matters most: growing the community, having a meaningful impact, and measuring the value of your programs. Spend more time on s...
SmartMatchApp
smartmatchapp.com
Smart Match App is an award-winning matchmaking and membership management software CRM servicing more than 100,000 users worldwide. Match your clients, arrange introductions and dates, receive valuable date feedback with professional matchmaking tools. Smart CRM software with professional matchmakin...
NodeBB
nodebb.org
NodeBB is the next generation community forum platform. Built on open source software, we've helped hundreds of companies engage their customers.
Nas.io
nas.io
Memberships, digital products, paid events and much more. Designed from the grounds up for community-led businesses.
Groupsite
groupsite.com
Build your community the right way. A Groupsite enables your group to communicate, collaborate and network to drive your mission, organization, cause or company. Groupsites are modular, customizable, mobile and engaging. Groupsites include: - Discussions - communicate with listserv-like functionalit...
Talkbase
talkbase.io
Talkbase helps companies measure why community matters. Visualize your community's impact on the business and build powerful programs with the right data. With Talkbase community analytics, teams can easily analyze how and why customers engage in their community throughout out their acquisition, onb...
NbliK
nblik.com
NbliK is an All-in-One community platform for Creators, Organisations & Brands. It's a platform where brands can integrate the white-labeled community into their website/App in order to fast-track community building and, in turn, achieve higher LTV.
Insticator
insticator.com
At Insticator, we’re on a mission to create a smart, unified platform built to collect, aggregate and monetize all of a publisher’s first-party data. Our suite of engagement products empowers publishers and consumers alike to amplify their voices and express their opinions in safe, interactive envir...
Forumbee
forumbee.com
Forumbee is a modern cloud-based community platform which allows to create a branded online community with Q&A, discussions, idea generation and knowledge base articles.
ProBoards
proboards.com
Unlimited members, unlimited threads, unlimited size! Build the discussion forum of your dreams with ProBoards' award-winning free forum hosting service.
MeltingSpot
meltingspot.io
MeltingSpot is an in-product Customer Education Platform. We help SaaS companies accelerate customer onboarding and product adoption at low CS effort. MeltingSpot provides a comprehensive toolkit to engage customers with forums, webinars, online courses, and more – right inside your product. We make...
TINT
tintup.com
TINT is the Community Powered Marketing platform trusted by 5,000+ leading global brands to cultivate communities that ignite advocacy and engagement, boosting conversions, and fostering long lasting brand loyalty. TINT Communities (formerly Vesta) offers brands an all-in-one solution to find new cu...
AtomChat
atomchat.com
AtomChat provides quick chat solutions for your website. With real time text, audio as well as video calling options. We are a ready to use chat application/plugin which easily integrates with more than 30 platforms and makes your website chat ready in minutes! The plugin also provides you with feat...
Webex Events
socio.events
Webex Events (anteriormente Socio) es una plataforma de gestión de eventos de un extremo a otro que impulsa eventos virtuales, híbridos y en persona inmersivos, intuitivos e inclusivos. Eleve el listón con aplicaciones para eventos, registro flexible, impresión de credenciales y registros, recuperac...
Glue Up
glueup.com
Glue Up es una plataforma CRM todo en uno que te ayuda a construir y hacer crecer tu comunidad a través de eventos, membresías y otras herramientas digitales desde un solo lugar. La plataforma todo en uno de Glue Up integra el mejor CRM, gestión de eventos, gestión de membresías, marketing por corre...
Orbiit
orbiit.ai
Orbiit es una plataforma SaaS de emparejamiento impulsada por inteligencia artificial que impulsa presentaciones seleccionadas a escala. Las organizaciones pueden invitar sin problemas a las audiencias de su elección para que opten por conexiones regulares, personalizadas 1:1 o de grupos de pares, y...
Verint
verint.com
Verint es líder mundial en participación del cliente. Expertos en Experiencia de Cliente en Automatización, IA y Cloud.
Magentrix
magentrix.com
Mejor participación y habilitación de socios en una plataforma PRM. Colabore con socios y aumente las ventas del canal con el software del portal de socios PX-first.
BrilliantDirectories
brilliantdirectories.com
Brilliant Directories es una plataforma completa llave en mano para lanzar sitios web de membresía, administrar miembros, vender suscripciones, publicar contenido y más.
ToucanTech
toucantech.com
Un sistema único para una gestión comunitaria más inteligente Un sitio web, un portal, un CRM y una solución de comunicaciones conectados
Beam.gg
beam.gg
Una plataforma comunitaria gamificada creada para facilitar la participación. Cree y monetice comunidades en línea comprometidas y leales a través del poder de la gamificación.