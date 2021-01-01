Alternativas - GoZen
Odoo
odoo.com
Odoo es un software de gestión empresarial que incluye CRM, comercio electrónico, facturación, contabilidad, fabricación, almacén, gestión de proyectos y gestión de inventario. La versión comunitaria es software libre, con licencia GNU LGPLv3. También existe una versión patentada "Enterprise", que t...
Brevo
brevo.com
Brevo (anteriormente Sendinblue) le ayuda a hacer crecer su negocio. Establezca relaciones con los clientes a través de correo electrónico, SMS, chat y más. Utilice las herramientas que necesita, cuando las necesita. Pruébalo gratis.
OneSignal
onesignal.com
El líder mundial en notificaciones push móviles, web push y mensajería dentro de la aplicación. Con la confianza de 800.000 empresas para enviar 5 mil millones de notificaciones automáticas por día.
GetResponse
getresponse.com
GetResponse ofrece una plataforma en línea para software de marketing por correo electrónico, creador de páginas de destino, alojamiento de seminarios web y mucho más. ¡Prueba 30 días gratis sin tarjeta de crédito!
SendPulse
sendpulse.com
Automatice su marketing y combine todos los canales de entrega en una sola plataforma: correo electrónico, notificaciones web push, SMS, Viber. © 2021
AWeber
aweber.com
Pruebe AWeber gratis hoy y obtenga todas las soluciones para hacer crecer su lista de correo electrónico, interactuar con su audiencia y aumentar las ventas. No se requiere tarjeta de crédito.
Sendbird
sendbird.com
Haz que tu aplicación sea social. Desde Reddit hasta Paytm y Headspace, todas las aplicaciones queridas prosperan gracias a una comunidad sólida. Acércate al tuyo agregando chat, voz o video a tu aplicación.
Courier
courier.com
Courier es la forma más inteligente de diseñar y entregar notificaciones. Diseñe una vez y envíelo a cualquier canal (correo electrónico, Slack, SMS, push y más) a través de una API.
Customer.io
customer.io
Active correos electrónicos, notificaciones push, SMS, webhooks y más con Customer.io. Obtenga control sobre los datos de comportamiento para personalizar la comunicación con el cliente e impulsar el compromiso. Empieza gratis.
Omnisend
omnisend.com
Marketing por correo electrónico de comercio electrónico, correos electrónicos y SMS automatizados: cambie a Omnisend y aumente sus ventas sin aumentar su carga de trabajo.
Braze
braze.com
Impulsa experiencias de cliente relevantes y personalizadas en tiempo real.
CleverTap
clevertap.com
CleverTap es una empresa de marketing móvil y gestión del ciclo de vida del cliente basada en SaaS con sede en Mountain View, California. Fundada en mayo de 2013, ofrece análisis de aplicaciones móviles y productos de participación del usuario a más de 8000, incluidos Sony, Vodafone, Carousell, DC C...
Sender
sender.net
Construya el puente entre sus listas de correo electrónico y sus ingresos. Sender le permite mantenerse en contacto con sus clientes de forma rápida y sencilla y hacer crecer su negocio, gastando mucho menos.
MoEngage
moengage.com
MoEngage es una solución completa que consta de potentes análisis de clientes, interacción automatizada entre canales y personalización impulsada por IA.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
El único CDXP sin código, impulsado por IA, con canales de ejecución de marketing hiperpersonalizados integrados y construidos de forma nativa.
User.com
user.com
User.com es un software avanzado de automatización de ventas y marketing. Ayudamos a las empresas a agilizar los procesos internos y hacer crecer su negocio más rápido.
Contlo
contlo.com
Saluda al marketing generativo autónomo. Contlo es una plataforma de marketing de próxima generación, creada desde cero para la IA del primer mundo. Desarrollado por el modelo de IA de su marca y agentes de IA autónomos.
Iterable
iterable.com
Conéctese con sus clientes como si realmente los conociera. Iterable es una plataforma de marketing multicanal que impulsa experiencias de cliente unificadas y le permite crear, optimizar y medir cada interacción a lo largo de todo el recorrido del cliente.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
La plataforma de experiencia digital creada para el comercio. Las soluciones de Bloomreach combinan el poder de los datos unificados de clientes y productos con la velocidad y escala de la IA y la toma de decisiones predictivas, para que pueda ofrecer experiencias mágicas que conviertan en cualquier...
Airship
airship.com
Envíe mensajes significativos en cada etapa del ciclo de vida del cliente con la plataforma de participación del cliente creada para marcas empresariales. Aprende más.
Connectly.ai
connectly.ai
Connectly permite a las empresas crear y enviar fácilmente campañas de marketing automatizadas, interactivas y personalizadas a través de WhatsApp a escala. Esto promueve una conversación bidireccional (a diferencia de los SMS y el correo electrónico), donde los clientes potenciales y los clientes p...
Upland Adestra
uplandsoftware.com
Software de automatización de correo electrónico que inspira compromiso. Involucre a su audiencia de correo electrónico con contenido personalizado que genere conversiones. Upland Adestra es un proveedor líder mundial de soluciones de marketing de ciclo de vida y correo electrónico de marketing en...
Truepush
truepush.com
Envíe notificaciones push gratuitas ilimitadas y monetice los anuncios push utilizando la herramienta Truepush. Agregue un canal de ingresos adicional a su sitio web con nuestros anuncios push. Ahorre hasta $1200 al mes al involucrar a sus usuarios con la herramienta Truepush.
ngrow
ngrow.ai
Aumente la retención con notificaciones automáticas de IA. La única plataforma de inteligencia de notificaciones push sin SDK.
Knock
knock.app
Infraestructura de notificaciones para desarrolladores. Knock es una infraestructura de notificaciones flexible y confiable diseñada para escalar contigo.
Leanplum
leanplum.com
Maximice la participación del cliente construyendo relaciones duraderas y valiosas a través de mensajería multicanal optimizada y orquestación de campañas.
Ocamba
ocamba.com
The complete suite of enterprise management applications for Ad - serving and Push messaging
NotificationAPI
notificationapi.com
NotificationAPI is the FASTEST way to implement notifications (email, in-app, etc.) in your product. It comes with all the necessary integrations under the hood, visual notification editors and SDKs that let you create and integrate new notifications into your product in minutes.
Nashpush
nashpush.com
Nashpush is a powerful and user-friendly push notification sending platform that enables businesses worldwide to reach, engage and retain their audience with timely sent personalized trigger push notifications. Powered by superior architecture, Nashpush is designed to scale with your business and bu...
MonRays
monetizationrays.com
MonRays is the SaaS platform market-leading self-serve customer engagement solution for Push Notifications with simple and convenient code integration. Why do clients love to work with us? 🔷PUSH 🔷... Show More INED 🔷PWA (Progressive Web Apps) 🔷INACTIVE OFFER 🔷POP-UP 🔷IN-PAGE 🔷Target group 🔷T...
MaxTraffic
maxtraffic.com
Max Traffic is a complete on-site marketing solution using web push notifications, exit intent and promotional overlays.
indigitall
indigitall.com
indigitall is an international company that is offering a SaaS Marketing Automation service that allows our customers sending enriched, segmented, interactive and location-based push notifications to their audience. We cover the full customer lifecycle, activating, converting and retaining an increa...
FoxPush
foxpush.com
Send instant Web push notifications to your subscribers whenever they are online, wherever they may be- Even on their mobiles! It's easy to set-up and requires no technical skills. Send push notifications to your users to boost your engagement. Get setup in 3 minutes for desktop & mobile.
FlareLane
flarelane.com
FlareLane is a highly personalized CRM marketing solution that leverages interactive push notifications to enhance the customer experience. We're committed to building a world-class event-based, automatic, user-friendly push notification service that improves customer retention and revenue. Learn mo...
Catapush
catapush.com
Catapush is a SaaS mobile messaging platform (push and in-app ) designed to help financial services, utilities and large enterprises to handle their customer communications. More reliable, traceable and secure than any other available alternative, provides significant cost reduction compare with SMS...
WonderPush
wonderpush.com
Notifications and popups starting at €1/month for Web and Mobile. WonderPush is the fastest platform offering push notifications and popups for iOS, Android and websites. Easy to set, our powerful solution enables thousands of developers and marketers to send more than 350,000 notifications per seco...
Subscribers
subscribers.com
Skip the long line of the email inbox with messages sent straight to your site visitors, even after they’ve left your site. Subscribers is a highly effective tool to re-engage your website visitors and drive purchases using targeted web push notifications. What is a web push notification? Web push n...
PushPad
pushpad.xyz
Pushpad is the easiest way to add push notifications to websites and web apps. Delivers millions of web push notifications daily. Pushpad is the professional solution for web app developers and websites of any size that want to send push notifications.
Noviclick
noviclick.com
Noviclick is an online advertising platform where you can create advertising campaigns. Our source types are; push traffic, inpage push and popunder traffic. The most important principles in this are: ✅ Transparency ✅ User-friendly and fast dashboard with advanced targeting options ✅ Practically Bot...
Notix
notix.co
NOTIX is a multifunctional web and in-app push notifications service for audience engagement, user retention, and monetization. Platforms supported: Android, Web Demo: available upon request User guide: https://help.notix.co/en/ What can you do with Notix? - Re-engaging your audience - Increasing CR...
Feedify
feedify.net
Feedify provide a lean dashboard from where customer engagement tools can be managed with automation. Feedify allows to create notifications, pops, surveys, feedback tools (pre and post sales) which can be narrowed via geo location, browser, device, country, time zone etc.
AutomateWoo
automatewoo.com
Powerful marketing automation for your WooCommerce store. Convert and retain customers with automated marketing that does the hard work for you. AutomateWoo has the tools you need to grow your store and make more money.
AdOperator
adoperator.com
AdOperator provides advertising services for affiliate marketers, ad agencies and direct advertisers to gain user activity, build new audiences and increase conversions across mobile and desktop devices. Our main ad inventory push notifications and native-in-feed (Coming soon!) advertising brings in...
NotifyVisitors
notifyvisitors.com
Enhance the revenue and amplify the business growth with NotifyVisitors marketing automation software tools such as email marketing and SMS marketing.
Larapush
larapush.com
LaraPush is a Market leading self-hosted solution for Web Push Notifications that lets you send trackable push notifications. LaraPush allows you to reach your users with web and mobile push notifications on desktop browsers and android phones for FREE*. 🌀 How LaraPush is Different from Other Servi...
PushPushGo
pushpushgo.com
Re-engage users with web and mobile push notifications. Test for free feature-rich GDPR-compliant solution.
SmartPush
smartpush.ai
SmartPush is a push notification service provider that helps businesses increase customer engagement using web push notifications. Including features such as segmentation, automated messaging, personalized notifications, and real-time reporting, SmartPush makes it easy for businesses to reach users ...
MagicBell
magicbell.com
MagicBell is a flexible notification inbox for web, mobile and in-app that can be deployed within a day saving you hundreds of hours of manual coding and complicated implementation - all under your brand. Unlike other notification systems, MagicBell learns about your user's preferences and protects ...
Pushwoosh
pushwoosh.com
Pushwoosh is the top mobile-inspired customer engagement platform for high achievers. It makes omnichannel messaging easy, allowing marketers and product managers to send push notifications, in-app messages, email, SMS, and WhatsApp from one platform. Map out and streamline your audience interaction...
Segmentify
segmentify.com
Segmentify is a Customer Engagement Platform that helps simplify the e-commerce growth journey by helping you discover how to increase customer lifetime value. To achieve this, Segmentify offers a range of features, including Personalisation solutions like Recommendation, Engagement, Dynamic Bundles...
Gravitec
gravitec.net
Hi! Welcome to Gravitec.net! A push notification service focused on automation and personalization. We believe that taking good care of your customers will only benefit you! That's why we're doing our best to keep your readers satisfied. Set up Daily and Weekly Digests that contain the most popular ...
Kumulos
kumulos.com
With Kumulos, marketing teams can quickly create personalized journeys that users love, turbocharging mobile app engagement and creating vocal brand advocates for life. We put your team back in the driving seat, providing them with all of the powerful marketing tools they need for greater control, f...
PushEngage
pushengage.com
Welcome to PushEngage, your premier partner for unlocking the full potential of web and app push notifications! At PushEngage, we empower businesses like yours to engage, re-engage, and retain customers through targeted and personalized push notifications. Whether you are looking to boost conversion...
Engagespot
engagespot.co
Zapier para notificaciones. Engagespot ayuda a los desarrolladores a crear notificaciones de productos multicanal con una única API. Con Engagespot, puedes: * Integre múltiples canales de notificación como correo electrónico, dentro de la aplicación, SMS, Push, WhatsApp, Slack, etc. a su producto ...
Atomic.io
atomic.io
Ofrezca la próxima generación de experiencia al cliente, directamente dentro de su aplicación. Atomic.io es su herramienta de participación del cliente en la aplicación, que le permite enviar rápidamente mensajes procesables e hiperpersonalizados a sus clientes dentro de su canal más seguro: su apli...
Notificare
notificare.com
Notificare es una potente plataforma de participación del cliente líder que ayuda a las marcas a (re)atraer a su audiencia, arrojar luz sobre el comportamiento de los clientes y aumentar las conversiones. Una única herramienta, con canales App Push, Web Push, correo electrónico, SMS y Mobile Wallet,...
Appgain.io
appgain.io
Appgain es una plataforma de marketing móvil y web completa que ayuda a las aplicaciones web y móviles a conseguir más usuarios y mejorar la participación en una sola plataforma. 200 mil millones de dólares gastados hasta 2020, solo para que descargues aplicaciones, ¡y el 75% de ellos nunca abre la ...
Cordial
cordial.com
Cordial es una verdadera plataforma de marketing que permite a las marcas automatizar completamente sus estrategias de marketing y transformar su forma de trabajar. Diseñado con un enfoque centrado en el cliente, Cordial combina flexibilidad de datos avanzada con automatizaciones adaptativas sofisti...
PushAlert
pushalert.co
PushAlert es una plataforma de participación del cliente multicanal que admite notificaciones push web, notificaciones de aplicaciones para Android e iOS junto con mensajería en el sitio. Habilitado con una arquitectura líder en su clase, PushAlert ayuda a las empresas a interactuar con su audiencia...
cmercury
cmercury.com
La plataforma de marketing por correo electrónico impulsada por IA de cmercury con capacidades extendidas de marketing omnicanal le ayuda con la adquisición, retención y participación de clientes a través de canales de correo electrónico, móviles y web.