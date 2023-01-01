WebCatalog

GA Connector

GA Connector is a Google Analytics and CRM integration that provides marketing attribution in Salesforce or your favorite CRM. With GA Connector, you can see the attribution source for every lead (and each closed sale) in Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, or any other CRM, letting you trace profitability back to specific traffic sources, not just users. Founded in 2015 by developer and entrepreneur Sergiy Zuev, GA Connector now helps hundreds of sales and marketing teams around the world to track and maximize their marketing ROI. Customers range from SMB to entrerprise, and include companies in the Fortune 500 and even the Fortune 250. GA Connector is a fully remote company with staff based around the world in locations that include the US, Europe, and Asia. GA Connector integrates Google Analytics and Google Adwords with your CRM (Salesforce, Zoho, Pipeline, etc), to show you - in your CRM - which leads and opportunities actually generate revenue - and which are a waste of your marketing budget.

