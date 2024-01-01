Alternativas - Fyre
UpViral
upviral.com
Los sorteos y recompensas de UpViral son la forma más rápida de hacer crecer su negocio en línea. Genere tráfico, haga crecer su lista y convierta suscriptores en clientes.
Heyo
heyo.com
Utilice Heyo para crear fácilmente aplicaciones de sorteos, concursos y campañas que se publiquen en dispositivos móviles, Facebook y en cualquier lugar de la web.
Wishpond
wishpond.com
Wishpond facilita a los especialistas en marketing la creación de páginas de destino y concursos, el seguimiento de clientes potenciales, el envío de correos electrónicos y más.
Gleam
gleam.io
Gleam es una plataforma de marketing de crecimiento. Le permitimos ejecutar campañas increíbles que harán crecer su negocio.
SweepWidget
sweepwidget.com
Organice concursos y obsequios atractivos. Aumente los seguidores en las redes sociales, aumente los suscriptores al boletín, capture nuevos clientes potenciales, atraiga a su audiencia, aumente el tráfico del sitio web y mucho más.
Socialman
socialman.net
Socialman es una plataforma SaaS para crear y gestionar obsequios a través de múltiples canales de redes sociales. Es una aplicación multiplataforma que permite a los usuarios publicar contenido en Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, Telegram, Reddit, Spotify, Steam, Discord y ...
Osortoo
osortoo.com
Osortoo facilita la selección de ganadores para concursos, obsequios o rifas, crea una hermosa página de inicio, crea una página de registro para eventos, muestra el concurso durante el evento y elige al ganador en la red social.
ShortStack
shortstack.com
Únase a las miles de marcas, agencias de publicidad y pequeñas empresas de Fortune 500 que utilizan ShortStack para crear campañas de marketing interactivas personalizadas. Cree concursos, sorteos, cuestionarios, sorteos de hashtags, concursos de comentarios para participar, páginas de destino, ven...
Trade Show Prize Co
tradeshowprize.co
Trade Show Prize Co (TSPC) specializes in simple, streamlined, and affordable live event giveaways. This platform offers a central location for setting up, executing, and following up on the sweepstakes you run in your trade show booth. Easily track the progress of giveaways, instantly export leads,...
Shopobill
shopobill.com
Shopobill is a Retail Media and Shopper Engagement solution that helps retailers and FMCG/CPG producers to grow sales. * Self service system for retailers to launch and promote value added promotions on behalf of FMCG producers * No code promotion engine with 400+ tested & proven mechanics to stim...
PromoSimple
promosimple.com
PromoSimple is a web-based application that provides websites, brands, and blogs with simple solutions for creating, managing, and synthesizing data for online giveaways, sweepstakes and contests. PromoSimple's core goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses to retain and grow their resp...
Leevia
leevia.com
Leevia is the first Italian platform that allows you to create, manage and monitor online contests in line with the Italian regulations on prize competitions and with the European law on privacy (GDPR). It provides services to marketing and communication agencies and big brands to collect qualified ...
Sweep
sweep.net
Sweep is the sustainability data management platform. Its market-leading, AI-powered software helps organizations understand all extra-financial data across their business and value chain to manage increasing disclosure requirements and take action to meet sustainable business goals. Co-founded by...
Contests for Pages
contest-app.co
Contests for Pages is an application to publish contests on your Facebook Page.
AppSorteos
app-sorteos.com
App-Sorteos.com it's an online and free tool to create Instagram Giveaways, Sweepstakes, Contests and Promotions, allowing you to pick a random comment from your Instagram photo.
Sweeppea
web.sweeppea.com
Full & Self Service Sweepstakes Solution: Sweeppea makes it easy to run prize-based promotions that generate leads, increase engagement and sales. Sweeppea allows users to reach customers via mobile with a text-to-win sweepstakes. Sweeppea is a proprietary technology to build sweepstakes excitement...
Strutta
strutta.com
Strutta's industry leading technology connects brands with their target consumers through powerful social promotions. Strutta tools allow agencies, brands and developers to easily create and manage interactive contests and sweepstakes. Strutta has powered award-winning promotions for top internati...
Launchpad6
launchpad6.com
Launchpad6 provides cloud based web applications that instantly creates brandable online video solutions to power your video requirements . Harness the power of video in ways you never thought possible. Attract customers and generate different user engagement behaviours with the unique capabilitie...
Fastory.io
fastory.io
Fastory is a cutting-edge marketing tech company, providing the leading Mobile-first Marketing Suite. The turnkey solution empowers businesses to level up their marketing campaigns by giving them the power to captivate, engage and convert people who matter to their business, in a creative way. Craf...
Contest Domination
contestdomination.com
Contest Domination is a contest software that allows companies to create online contests that spread virally and gather qualified leads.
Rewards Fuel
rewardsfuel.com
Grow & engage your newsletter list. Rewards Fuel will help you achieve more marketing goals in less time by offering contestants a variety of ways to enter. Running a contest directly on Facebook or Instagram leaves a lot on the table in regards to participation, verification and measurement. With ...
RandomPicker
randompicker.com
RandomPicker is an online solution which helps companies and non-profits conduct secure and unbiased random raffles, sweepstakes, and giveaways, featuring entry weights, a live event module, API, random number generator and sports drawings, plus data encryption and SSL security.
Fooji
fooji.com
Fooji partners with brands to turn consumers into forever fans. With the technology and people to do it all, the Fooji platform offers a range of innovative products — managed and self-managed — to build campaigns, handle logistics, and empower brand teams to grow their fan engagement and business o...
Tellody
tellody.com
Tellody is an always on intriguing and fun to use marketing and persuasion tool that can help small businesses flourish. It is an all-in-one, powerful, affordable and simple solution made for professionals without much time, energy and money for marketing. So Tellody is packing a set of versatile s...
DojoMojo
dojomojo.com
DojoMojo is a leading marketing technology platform that helps businesses—especially DTC brands—grow faster and with greater capital efficiency. Through our robust growth tools, SMS marketing suite, and expansive partnership network, DojoMojo gives marketers all the tools they need to build their li...
Votigo
votigo.com
Votigo is a leading social media marketing & promotions company with a SaaS platform and full-service solutions. Founded in 2006, Votigo's technology platform allows brands, agencies, and enterprises to acquire, engage, and manage their customers through our full social marketing suite that includes...
Easypromos
easypromosapp.com
Easypromos is a global leader in digital promotions offering a self-service, easy-to-use platform to create and manage digital campaigns seamlessly across any social media network or device. Easypromos is a self-service platform to create and manage online promotions, campaigns, contests, mini-game...
Rafflecopter
rafflecopter.com
Rafflecopter is an easy way to run a giveaway online. Rafflecopter makes it “mega simple” to launch and manage a giveaway for any brand, on any website with no I.T. help required. Launch and manage your next giveaway in minutes with no coding required. If you can copy/paste, you can use Rafflecopt...
VYPER
vyper.ai
VYPER is a marketing tool that makes it easy to run viral campaigns. Set up Referral Campaigns, Reward/Loyalty Programs, Giveaways, Leaderboards, and more. It leverages gamification and incentivization to stimulate engagement and share-ability to help grow your business faster and more efficiently! ...
Giveaway.com
giveaway.com
Giveaway.com is a campaign marketing platform, it revolutionizes the marketing landscape by offering a one-stop solution for all marketing needs. Run campaigns to market your business forward. Your one-stop giveaway solution for contests, quizzes, competitions, and more. Provably fairness, flexib...
Upland Second Street
lab.secondstreet.com
Second Street is an audience engagement software platform that is used by over 4,000 media companies and marketers. Second Street's partners use the platform to run contests and interactive content – such as personality quizzes, sweepstakes, photo contests, and more – on their website to generate ...
Zoniz
zoniz.com
Zoniz Proximity Platform es una innovadora herramienta de marketing que simplifica la forma en que las empresas interactúan con los clientes, en función de la ubicación.
Socialshaker
socialshaker.com
Socialshaker ofrece a los especialistas en marketing una gama de 30 mecanismos para organizar concursos y juegos de obsequios en las redes sociales en Facebook, dispositivos móviles o sitios web.
Cool Tabs
cool-tabs.com
Impulsa tus campañas de marketing en redes sociales y en tu sitio web, generando leads. Monitoree sus redes sociales y realice Social Listening, Brand Monitoring y curación de contenido en tiempo real. - Haga crecer su audiencia digital y obtenga clientes potenciales calificados con contenido intera...
Qualifio
qualifio.com
Qualifio permite a las grandes marcas y medios atraer audiencias a través de canales digitales a través de más de 50 formatos interactivos con plantillas (cuestionarios, concursos, encuestas, pruebas, juegos animados, etc.). Con un estricto cumplimiento del RGPD, la plataforma permite la recopilació...
Referral Factory
referral-factory.com
Software plug-and-play para crear y realizar un seguimiento de su propio programa de referencias o programa de afiliados. Votado como el número 1 por especialistas en marketing de todo el mundo. El único software de referencia certificado oficialmente por HubSpot. 👉 Cree su programa en días, no en ...
Woorise
woorise.com
Woorise es la forma más sencilla de crear sorteos y concursos virales, páginas de destino y formularios atractivos como encuestas y cuestionarios. Woorise ayuda a las pequeñas empresas a conectarse con una audiencia, recopilar clientes potenciales y cerrar ventas.
Woobox
woobox.com
Experiencias que impulsan el compromiso Cree y ejecute fácilmente concursos, obsequios, encuestas, cupones, formularios y más exitosos.
ViralKit
viralkit.io
Aumente su impacto social con nuestra herramienta de concursos y sorteos impulsada por IA. ¡Rompe los límites de los concursos, sorteos y sorteos tradicionales! Aproveche el poder de la IA para disparar los seguidores, los me gusta, los clientes y la participación.
ViralSweep
viralsweep.com
ViralSweep es una plataforma de marketing viral con herramientas para crear sorteos, concursos y obsequios.