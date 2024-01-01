Datadeck is a data visualization platform that allows you to see all your data on one single platform. Create beautiful dashboards from data sources such as Facebook Ads, MySQL, Excel, and Google Analytics to consolidate and analyze your data all in one place. Save time, improve file sharing security and get your whole team involved with data. Datadeck puts everyone in sync with beautiful dashboards, making your company happier and more productive. Using Datadeck allows teams to collaborate on data analysis, create professional reports, and ultimately save time by having all your data sources in one place. Centralize your data to create powerful reports, dashboards, and keep track of your important metrics. Security: All your data and files are secure with Datadeck. You can select who can access what, give different access permissions to your team, and much more. You can go down all the way to select which IPs can access your dashboard. Collaboration: Allow anyone in your company to get close to data and allow them to use this data to benefit the company. Get your team working together and avoid sending files and more files through email or instant message. Easy to Use: Datadeck doesn’t require any previous data analysis knowledge or any experience with business intelligence platforms. No manual required, you can start using within minutes and learn other tricks as you use the platform. Simply drag and drop field to get beautiful visual representations of your data. Fast Setup: Add data sources with ease and start working with them in less than a minute. Professional Reporting: Datadeck’s dashboards double as professional reports to whatever time frame you might need to act upon - hourly, daily, weekly, monthly - you build it and share it with anyone you would like to give access. Time-Saving: Centralize your data into one place and spend less time logging in and out of apps, switching between apps, and sending files to your colleagues and clients. Have more time with what matters with a well designed and ergonomic tool as Datadeck.

