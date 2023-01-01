Alternativas - CoolTool
elink.io
elink.io
Cree cualquier cosa con enlaces web. elink tiene todo lo que necesita para guardar marcadores y crear páginas web, boletines informativos por correo electrónico, widgets de sitios web RSS, enlaces de biografías sociales, muros sociales, contenido automatizado y más. ¡Crea contenido en minutos!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io es un acortador de URL de marca blanca que crea enlaces cortos en dominios de marca. Acorte, personalice y comparta URL de marca con su audiencia.
Revue
getrevue.co
Construya una audiencia leal. Revue facilita a los escritores y editores el envío de boletines editoriales y el pago.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Agregue píxeles de reorientación, llamados a la acción personalizados, dominios personalizados a cualquier enlace que comparta, personalice la apariencia de la miniatura del enlace y reoriente a cualquiera que haya hecho clic.
Radio.co
radio.co
¿Quieres crear una estación de radio? Automatice su programación, transmita en vivo y realice un seguimiento de los oyentes desde una plataforma fácil de usar. Bienvenidos a Radio.co.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops es una plataforma de marketing viral y de referencia para lanzar concursos de clasificación, sorteos, programas de prelanzamiento y referencia.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Asóciese con ShareASale para formar parte de nuestra confiable red de marketing de afiliados. Nuestra red ofrece soluciones de marketing para nuestros socios.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence es un servicio de marketing de influencers que permite a las marcas y a los influencers conectarse, colaborar y alcanzar sus objetivos.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer es la forma más económica, rápida y sencilla de descubrir lo que realmente sucede en línea.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter ofrece una experiencia de escritura limpia y sencilla para personas que no buscan informes avanzados o funciones para empresas.
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
El mercado original de nombres de marca con más de 100 000 nombres comerciales seleccionados por expertos para elegir. Obtenga el .com y el logotipo correspondientes, así como asesoramiento gratuito sobre su marca por parte de nuestro equipo.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube is a robust, elegant & agile business analytics and KPI data visualization software built with an AI brain . We all know you can’t run or SCALE your business efficiently without keeping a close eye on your KPI’s. But digging through your CRM and pouring through spreadsheets is a painstaking...
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly is a marketing optimization tool designed to provide marketing metrics that enables to scale a business and its marketing intelligently.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Chase up every lead, convert every sale, and grow your e-commerce business fast with an advanced marketing automation software designed specifically for e-merchants. In just a few clicks you can build and customize first-class marketing campaigns for the awareness, consideration, and after-care stag...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist is the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry. We use mobile location datasets to provide actionable insights on consumer behavior, competitive share, media effectiveness, and market trends. Over 200 travel marketers, including 100 cities, 40 US States, and 4 of the...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler is a comprehensive SaaS platform designed to simplify the ad approval and collaboration process for creative agencies. With a user-friendly interface and a suite of powerful features, Adpiler streamlines the journey from ad creation to client approval, ensuring seamless collaboration, effici...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr is designed to help newsletter publishers monetize their email messages using targeted ad placement based on the subscriber.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge is inbound marketing software which provides lead management solutions with marketing intelligence to keep all your leads on track.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees provides a portfolio of technologies that extend an organisations existing online skills and investment to work on mobile devices as well.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
In today’s competitive environment, brands require faster insights, innovative products, and more inclusive marketing to thrive. Vurvey’s patented AI platform brings everything together, all powered by your customers and team.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Improve your existing content: AI-powered improvement so your web pages can rank higher. It acts like an SEO coach, it analyzes the competitor pages that outrank yours and then gives you exact details on how to update your specific pages.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Advanced AI driven affiliate discovery SaaS app for publisher management. The platform provides in-depth analysis of publisher websites and information and tools for affiliate recruitment. Machine Learning within the platform ensures that the results will become more targeted as it learns the user's...
Origits
origits.com
Origits is a platform for websites that enables the setup of unlimited video units without editing source code with the use of a single header tag.
Noosh
noosh.com
Noosh helps enterprises deliver on Content Marketing game plans by streamlining operations and enabling collaboration with vendors. The company’s products and Marketing Services Partners manage digital and print assets, cost structures, budgets, procurements, projects, and team interaction using an ...
Inbox Mailers
inboxmailers.com
We enable brands the ability to know when subscribers are in their inbox while triggering an email that’s generating a 3x – 5x higher open rate, and a 1x – 2x higher click-through rate! “View Time Optimization” is changing the game for businesses who use email and the industry of email marketing.
Hidemyacc
hidemyacc.com
Multilogin Antidetect Browser - Create unlimited accounts with different profiles in 01 device instead of using multi-real devices or virtual machines
Growth Champ
growthchamp.com
Growth Champ is a social media optimization suite that allows user to manage Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest to increase social media influence.
GetCurious
getcurious.io
GetCurious enables product companies do deeper user research, faster The product allows product teams to gather insights through video, audio and screenshare while participant is using target web/app/prototype Rapid recruitment of participants can be done through UserStudy’s participant panel, so th...
Geniechat
geniechat.com
Geniechat is the easiest relationship management app built for non-techie sellers and entrepreneurs. Featuring power and affordability with 3 apps in 1 for $9.99/mo ⚡️ Content Keyboard + CRM + Ai Generator
Brandintellé
brandintelle.com
Brandreward help enterprise marketing teams to bridge the gap between marketing operations & outcome in real time. Our unified workflow automation for Marketing Departments is directly linked to AI-based What-if Simulators - via the Marketing Planning & Budgeting modules.
YouVisit
youvisit.com
THE MOST WIDELY USED VIRTUAL EXPERIENCE PLATFORM Technology and creativity converge at YouVisit. With one of the largest virtual experience production teams in the world, we’ve created thousands of world-class interactive experiences and virtual tours for clients across six continents. Our virtual e...
WeatherAds
weatherads.io
WeatherAds is the world's #1 weather based marketing platform for digital advertisers. Easily set up automated weather-based rules for Google Ads, Facebook and Instagram, YouTube & Programmatic RTB campaigns. Trigger ads, modify bids and change creative based on any type of weather imaginable. Get m...
Viloud
viloud.tv
Viloud is the easiest online video platform for creating, streaming and monetizing your own live, linear and on-demand TV channels. Its technology allows users to stream the channels through both an embeddable or third-party player for your website, mobile app or OTT platform like Roku or Apple TV. ...
Review Robin
getreviewrobin.com
Review Robin is a simple software tool that helps you easily (and even automatically!) follow up with your customers and request an online review by sending a simple review request via email or SMS. Review Robin walks your customer through every step of the way - simplifying and dramatically increas...
ResponseSource
responsesource.com
Identifying the right media to pitch a story to is an essential yet time consuming task for any PR professional. You need an up-to-date, easy-to-use and smart media database to keep up with the ever-changing media – ResponseSource’s Media Contacts Database is built to be exactly that. - Access accur...
Genius Link
geniuslink.com
Geniuslink es el acortador de URL más inteligente del mundo. Cree enlaces que dirijan dinámicamente a los usuarios a diferentes destinos según sus dispositivos, sistemas operativos, países e incluso la fecha de clic.
CallerReady
callerready.com
CallerReady es la plataforma para los especialistas en marketing que buscan ampliar sus campañas de llamadas. Mercado de pago por llamada, automatización del cliente potencial a la llamada y distribución dinámica de llamadas
BlogManagement
blogmanagement.io
Blog Management es una plataforma que permite a editores, blogueros y propietarios de sitios web ganar dinero publicando contenido. Es una plataforma confiable y creíble que le permite vender publicaciones de invitados y contenido patrocinado de manera legítima. Los propietarios de sitios web pueden...
Approved Social
approvedsocial.io
Approved Social is a trailblazing platform designed to revolutionize the way digital marketing campaigns are developed, approved, and launched. At its core, Approved Social is a collaborative feedback and approval engine that empowers marketing teams, agencies, and brands to streamline their creativ...
FeedWind
feed.mikle.com
FeedWind es uno de los proveedores líderes de widgets totalmente personalizables y gratuitos que se pueden integrar en cualquier sitio web, ¡en minutos! Algunos de los widgets más populares incluyen: RSS Widget de Facebook Widget de Twitter Widget de YouTube Widget de Calendario de Google y la lista...
Bulk Email Checker
bulkemailchecker.com
La herramienta Email Checker está basada en SMTP y proporciona la mayor precisión e información útil adicional para validar/verificar todas y cada una de las direcciones de correo electrónico. Ingrese una dirección de correo electrónico y haga clic en verificar para ver exactamente cómo funciona la ...
Adspyder
adspyder.io
AdSpyder is an upcoming digital ad-tech SaaS platform that help individuals and companies to analyse their competitors’ ad marketing campaigns and obtain useful insights that can be applied to their ad campaigns and benefit from them. Using adspyder, users can search ads which are currently or previ...
MarketMate AI
marketmateai.com
En MarketMate AI, nuestra misión es alinear las ventas y el marketing para amplificar la creatividad y aumentar los ingresos. Nos dedicamos a hacer que la IA generativa sea más fácil de usar para flujos de trabajo de marketing reales. Como plataforma de marketing B2B intuitiva impulsada por IA, Mark...
E-goi
e-goi.com
E-goi es una herramienta de Marketing Automation Omnicanal con más de 700.000 usuarios en todo el mundo, que permite a cualquier empresa (desde un Micro Blogger hasta una gigante multinacional) gestionar todo su ciclo de ventas, desde la captación de leads hasta la conversión y fidelización de clien...
Capsulink
capsulink.com
Capsulink es un acortador de URL diseñado para proteger a los usuarios de la pérdida de tráfico, enlaces externos dañados y pérdida de ganancias.
Shared Domains
shared.domains
Homepage backlinks Get a valuable homepage backlink starting from $50 a year We were looking for the best way to get the most valuable backlinks at a low cost to rank our sites. In other words, for $150 you get a backlink from $2000-worth domain. Aftermarket is a service that provides ready-made slo...
Fix Your Funnel
fixyourfunnel.com
Fix Your Funnel amplía la funcionalidad básica de Infusionsoft by Keap para incluir mensajes de texto y llamadas. Las características incluyen: * Mensajes de texto bidireccionales * Conversaciones de mensajes de texto automatizadas para captura de clientes potenciales * Mensajes de Campaign Builder ...
HeadBidder
headbidder.net
Concéntrese en la parte central de su negocio que genera dinero, utilice HeadBidder.net para el trabajo mecánico de administración de anuncios que está automatizado en la plataforma. La plataforma de gestión Header Bidding está diseñada para editores y equipos profesionales de publicidad en línea. C...
QApop
qapop.com
QApop te ayudará a aprovechar Quora como canal de marketing. Con tu herramienta de marketing, puedes: - Descubrir las mejores preguntas en Quora - Dejar que la IA te ayude a responder preguntas en minutos - Realizar un seguimiento de las preguntas sin respuesta con cientos de vistas Quora es un exce...
Nexweave
nexweave.com
Nexweave ayuda a las empresas a generar mayor participación y conversiones al ofrecer imágenes hiperpersonalizadas, GIF y páginas web de videos interactivos a lo largo del recorrido del cliente. Más de 1500 equipos de ventas y marketing confían en nosotros para sus necesidades de personalización de ...
Websays
websays.com
Websays es una empresa de servicios de software centrada en la búsqueda web, el procesamiento del lenguaje natural y el aprendizaje automático. Con un equipo mixto de desarrolladores y analistas de datos, satisfacemos las necesidades de inteligencia de datos de nuestros clientes para manejar grandes...
Endorsal
endorsal.io
Endorsal: automatice completamente las reseñas de sus clientes en línea. Importe reseñas de Google, Facebook y más. Solicitudes de revisión automática. Hermosos widgets de testimonios.
Hupso
hupso.co
Hupso es un analizador de sitios web gratuito. Proporciona informes gratuitos para miles de sitios web. Para cada sitio web en nuestra extensa base de datos, puede ver un análisis detallado, que incluye estadísticas de tráfico, ganancias mensuales, información para compartir en Facebook, ubicación d...
WiserNotify
wisernotify.com
¡Nosotros, como seres humanos, estamos programados para confiar en nuestros sentimientos! No importa cuánto se transforme la tecnología, todavía necesitamos validación para estar seguros. WiserNotify le ayuda a obtener esa validación. Le ayuda a conectarse con su cliente para aumentar la confianza y...
Multiview
multiview.com
VisitorView es un software de análisis web que compara las direcciones IP de las empresas que visitan su sitio web con nuestra base de datos para indicarle los nombres de esas empresas y más.
SleekFlow
sleekflow.io
SleekFlow es la suite de conversación omnicanal impulsada por IA para la interacción con el cliente. La plataforma todo en uno SleekFlow crea recorridos de cliente fluidos y personalizados a través de los canales de mensajería preferidos de todos, incluidos WhatsApp, Instagram, chat en vivo y más. S...