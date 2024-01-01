Alternativas - Contentful
Contentstack
contentstack.com
Las experiencias digitales que deseas en todas partes Lleve su negocio a más lugares con el único DXP componible totalmente automatizado impulsado por el CMS headless número uno
Slip.Stream
slip.stream
The largest royalty-free music library with 70,000 songs and 65,000 sound effects curated by mood, genre, artist, content type, and AI tools to help you find the perfect tracks for your content fast.
Viar360
viar360.com
Viar360 is the most intuitive authoring and publishing platform that reduces the time, effort and knowledge required to create highly engaging immersive training and learning experiences from 360° videos and photos. Viar360 lets you create immersive learning scenarios that your learners can experien...
EZ360 Cloud
ez-360.com
With EZ360 Cloud you can distribute 360-degree video content to VR devices via the cloud. Upload and manage your videos in the online content management system (CMS). Easily push videos to VR devices. VR headsets automatically download new videos when they start the app. No more sideloading or trans...
Headjack
headjack.io
Headjack is an app creation and content management platform for 360 video producers. Inspired by Wordpress, Headjack allows non-technical users to easily create and manage standalone VR apps which run on all the currently available VR headsets, while also giving developers the ability to tweak the s...
ManageXR
managexr.com
ManageXR is an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices. As more enterprises use XR to train employees, doctors use XR to treat patients, and schools use XR to teach students, organizations face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to org...
ArborXR
arborxr.com
ArborXR is an AR & VR device management platform. More than 2000 companies in 90 countries are already using ArborXR to manage their VR & AR fleets. With ArborXR you can manage your devices, deploy content and updates remotely, and control what users can see and do in the headset. ArborXR is built w...
echo3D
echo3d.com
echo3D (www.echo3D.com) es una plataforma de gestión de activos 3D para que desarrolladores y empresas almacenen, protejan y compartan contenido 3D en tiempo real en toda su organización y más allá. Ofrecemos un sistema de gestión de contenidos (CMS) y una red de entrega (CDN) 3D, herramientas de co...
SynergyXR
synergyxr.com
SynergyXR: revolucionando el futuro con soluciones XR Descripción general de la empresa Ubicada en la vibrante ciudad de Aarhus, Dinamarca, SynergyXR se erige como un faro de innovación en el panorama de la realidad extendida (XR). Nacidos de un profundo conocimiento de los sectores manufacturero y ...
Trimble Connect
connect.trimble.com
Trimble Connect para HoloLens utiliza realidad mixta para la coordinación de proyectos al proporcionar una alineación precisa de datos holográficos en el lugar de trabajo, lo que permite a los trabajadores revisar sus modelos superpuestos en el contexto del entorno físico.