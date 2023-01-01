Alternativas - Castled.io
Salesforce
salesforce.com
Salesforce.com, inc. es una empresa estadounidense de software basada en la nube con sede en San Francisco, California. Proporciona un servicio de gestión de relaciones con el cliente (CRM) y también vende un conjunto complementario de aplicaciones empresariales centradas en el servicio al cliente, ...
Klaviyo
klaviyo.com
Klaviyo es una plataforma de marketing por correo electrónico creada para empresas en línea que presenta una potente automatización del marketing por correo electrónico y SMS.
Optimizely
optimizely.com
Optimizely es una empresa estadounidense que fabrica software de experimentación y entrega progresiva para otras empresas. La tecnología de la plataforma Optimizely proporciona pruebas A/B y herramientas de pruebas multivariadas, personalización de sitios web y capacidades de alternancia de funcione...
Splunk
splunk.com
Splunk Inc. es una empresa de tecnología estadounidense con sede en San Francisco, California, que produce software para buscar, monitorear y analizar datos generados por máquinas a través de una interfaz de estilo web. Las soluciones Splunk Enterprise y Enterprise Cloud capturan, indexan y correlac...
Segment
segment.com
Segment.Io, Inc. ofrece soluciones de interfaz de programación de aplicaciones. La Compañía recopila, limpia y controla datos de clientes con segmento, además de brindar servicios de integración de datos, gobernanza y gestión de audiencia. Segment.Io atiende a clientes en el estado de California.
Formaloo
formaloo.com
Potente plataforma de colaboración para que los equipos recopilen, organicen y comprendan sus datos. ¡Pase de la idea a la ejecución en minutos y sin código!
OpenText
opentext.com
OpenText Corporation (también escrito como texto abierto) es una empresa canadiense que desarrolla y vende software de gestión de información empresarial (EIM). OpenText, con sede en Waterloo, Ontario, Canadá, es la empresa de software más grande de Canadá en 2014 y reconocida como uno de los 100 pr...
Planhat
planhat.com
Planhat es una hermosa, flexible y potente plataforma de éxito del cliente. Customer 360, puntuaciones de salud, guías, portales de clientes y más.
Customer.io
customer.io
Active correos electrónicos, notificaciones push, SMS, webhooks y más con Customer.io. Obtenga control sobre los datos de comportamiento para personalizar la comunicación con el cliente e impulsar el compromiso. Empieza gratis.
Piwik PRO
piwik.pro
Analice el recorrido del cliente en sitios web y aplicaciones. Una suite de análisis centrada en la privacidad del usuario y la seguridad de los datos: la alternativa perfecta a Google Analytics.
SALESmanago
salesmanago.com
El único CDXP sin código, impulsado por IA, con canales de ejecución de marketing hiperpersonalizados integrados y construidos de forma nativa.
Contlo
contlo.com
Saluda al marketing generativo autónomo. Contlo es una plataforma de marketing de próxima generación, creada desde cero para la IA del primer mundo. Desarrollado por el modelo de IA de su marca y agentes de IA autónomos.
Catalyst
catalyst.io
Software de éxito del cliente que le ayuda a centralizar los datos de los clientes, obtener una visión clara de su salud y escalar experiencias que impulsan la retención y el crecimiento.
Leadspace
leadspace.com
Leadspace es una empresa de ciencia de datos de software como servicio (SaaS) que proporciona una plataforma de datos de clientes B2B. Los productos de la empresa unifican múltiples fuentes de datos, fuentes propias y de terceros de redes sociales, bases de datos de contactos y sistemas de gestión d...
Tealium
tealium.com
Tealium es una empresa estadounidense con sede en EE. UU. fundada en 2008 en San Diego, California, que vende gestión de etiquetas empresariales, un centro API, una plataforma de datos de clientes con aprendizaje automático y productos de gestión de datos.
Listrak
listrak.com
Listrak ofrece resultados. La única plataforma de marketing digital integrada en la que confían más de 1000 minoristas y marcas líderes para correo electrónico, marketing de mensajes de texto, resolución de identidad, desencadenantes de comportamiento y orquestación entre canales.
Forest Admin
forestadmin.com
Deja de crear tu panel de administración, tenemos uno para ti Obtener un panel de administración no tiene por qué llevar mucho tiempo. En lugar de crearlo, Forest Admin genera un panel de administración sobre sus datos en cuestión de segundos.
Skeepers
octoly.com
La plataforma líder de marketing de influencers Octoly ayuda a las marcas a aumentar su visibilidad, generar confianza e impulsar las ventas conectando a escala a microinfluencers y consumidores examinados. Las marcas aprovechan nuestra comunidad seleccionada para crear publicaciones en redes socia...
Acquia
acquia.com
Acquia es una empresa de software como servicio cofundada por Dries Buytaert y Jay Batson para proporcionar productos, servicios y soporte técnico empresarial para la plataforma de gestión de contenido web de código abierto Drupal.
dotdigital
dotdigital.com
Vea cómo la plataforma todo en uno de dotdigital le permite crear automatizaciones de marketing para atraer a sus contactos con correo electrónico, SMS, redes sociales, notificaciones automáticas y páginas de destino.
Totango
totango.com
Totango es un software de éxito del cliente que ayuda a las empresas a impulsar el crecimiento de los ingresos, reducir la deserción y centrarse en el recorrido del cliente SaaS. Experimenta Totango gratis.
Hightouch
hightouch.io
Su almacén de datos es su fuente de verdad para los datos de los clientes. Hightouch sincroniza estos datos con las herramientas en las que confían sus equipos comerciales.
Bloomreach
bloomreach.com
La plataforma de experiencia digital creada para el comercio. Las soluciones de Bloomreach combinan el poder de los datos unificados de clientes y productos con la velocidad y escala de la IA y la toma de decisiones predictivas, para que pueda ofrecer experiencias mágicas que conviertan en cualquier...
Plumb5
plumb5.com
Lance campañas de marketing omnicanal en la web, dispositivos móviles, correo electrónico y SMS. Utilice notificaciones push y mensajería dentro de la aplicación con facilidad. Plumb5 es una plataforma de participación del cliente en tiempo real que ayuda a los especialistas en marketing a retener l...
Mortar AI
mortarai.com
Mortar AI es su CDP (plataforma de datos de clientes) de próxima generación que limpia, analiza y unifica todos sus datos fragmentados en un panel único y fácil de usar en tiempo real.
Insider
useinsider.com
Una plataforma para experiencias de clientes individualizadas y multicanal. Insider conecta datos a través de canales, predice el comportamiento futuro con IA e individualiza experiencias desde una única plataforma con el menor tiempo de obtención de valor.
MSIGHTS
msights.com
Transformación de datos, informes y colaboración que impulsan la eficiencia, la acción y la responsabilidad.
Squirro
squirro.com
Connect the dots: Detect new opportunities, develop an intimate understanding of customers, partners, and markets, spot trends and back your sales team with next best actions. Squirro delivers these insights in real-time, automatically, in pre-trained enterprise ready applications.
Scal-e
scal-e.com
Scal-e helps brands deliver the right message, at the right time, to the right person and through the right channel. Via the implementation of a 100% tailor-made DataMart, makes it possible to capture all the data and organize them around unified profiles in order to personalize omnichannel interact...
NetWise
netwisedata.com
NetWise is the leading provider of B2B Audience Data to Brands, Agencies, Platforms, Sales & Marketing professionals, and Data Science teams. Our unique B2B Data Products enable true multi-channel marketing allowing you to target the same audience across all marketing channels in every platform you ...
mediarithmics
mediarithmics.io
mediarithmics offers an open and integrated data marketing infrastructure, covering all CDP and DMP uses. The platform can also be used to create Data Alliances, guaranteeing the impermeability of data between partners and compliance with current and future regulations (GDPR, Pipeda, CCPA…). Our tec...
Journify
journify.io
Journify - The Composable Customer Data Platform that helps marketers collect and unify customer profiles, define dynamic audiences, and activate them in real-time.
Herogi
herogi.com
Herogi is end to end solution for intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data. Its seamless integration with third party services and builtin complex event processing capacity provide automated intelligence for technology based solutions. Herogi focus on event data as the events occur and ...
FLYDE
flyde.io
Most businesses are not using the power of their data stack properly which can cause a revenue loss of 4-7% each year. We built FLYDE SaaS platform to help consumer brands and retailers that already have an advanced tech stack (CRM, e-commerce platform, marketing automation software, retail tracking...
DinMo
dinmo.com
At DinMo, we envision a world where businesses thrive by harnessing the power of data. Our mission is to simplify data access, eliminate complexity, and promote a data-driven culture that empowers teams to make informed decisions and fuel growth. DinMo offers an all-in-one Platform that streamlines ...
Custobar
custobar.com
Your customers are individuals. Treat them that way. Custobar gives you a comprehensive understanding of each of your customers and how they interact with your business - across all the channels they meet you. We collect all your customer transaction data and make it understandable and actionable.
Session AI
sessionai.com
Session AI is the pioneer of In-Session Marketing, the critical capability that leading online retailers need to convert site visitors in a privacy-first world. Using patented machine learning, Session AI predicts purchase intent in five clicks, enabling online retailers to provide each visitor with...
Aislelabs
aislelabs.com
All-in-one platform for customer identity and access management (CIAM) with customizable web sign-up forms, self-serve profile management, social login, and full-featured marketing capabilities. Acquire users online and offline, from websites, mobile apps, in-person signups, guest WiFi, and any numb...
Splio
splio.com
Splio is an omnichannel marketing platform that combines marketing automation and loyalty marketing. Splio enables marketers to manage their transactional and relationship-based loyalty programs online and offline, as well as coordinate powerful marketing campaigns based on customer knowledge. More ...
Propellor
propellor.ai
Propellor is a cross-channel data platform that works in real time, syncs all your marketing, sales, and customer data from over 200 sources and builds a single source of intelligence. Propellor is an entirely new way to do analytics on your data. It gives you instant access to data when you need it...
Freshpaint
freshpaint.io
Freshpaint is lovingly referred to as a "recovering CDP". When Freshpaint first launched, it positioned itself as a general customer data platform before revamping its platform specifically for Healthcare providers. Unlike generic CDPs, Freshpaint's Healthcare Privacy Platform helps organizations ex...
Pimcore
pimcore.com
Loved by developers, agencies, and enterprises: The Pimcore Platform™ is an advanced open-source platform trusted by over 110,000 companies worldwide. It offers state-of-the-art solutions for digital asset management (DAM), product information management (PIM), master data management (MDM), digital ...
Yespo
yespo.io
Yespo is an omnichannel platform that offers ready-made tools and campaigns for medium-sized ecommerce. Yespo makes it easy to create a personalized user experience and quickly generate revenue from existing customers. Ecommerce marketers will be able to integrate product feeds, choose the right cam...
Salespanel
salespanel.io
Salespanel is a first-party intent data analytics and customer journey tracking software. In the current landscape of customer tracking, with Universal Analytics sunsetting and Google Analytics getting banned in several European countries, Salespanel serves as the perfect solution for B2B businesses...
CustomerLabs
customerlabs.com
CustomerLabs CDP is a no-code customer data platform that helps ecommerce, SaaS, B2B and Agency marketers to track, identify, segment, sync & analyze their customer data. The platform helps marketers orchestrate personalized campaigns across channels without depending on their developers. Track and ...
Ascent360
ascent360.com
Ascent360 is a Data Driven Marketing Automation Platform that gives you a 360-degree view of your customers and enables you to accelerate your sales and maximize customer retention through cleansed data, segmented audiences and personalized, automated campaigns. It's never been easier to turn your c...
Omeda
omeda.com
Omeda is an all-in-one, comprehensive marketing technology platform to grow, engage, and monitize your audiences. Comprised of a Customer Data Platform (CDP), Email and Marketing Automation, Data and Consent Management, Subscription Management and plenty of Integrations, Omeda makes it easy to build...
Lytics
lytics.com
Lytics is a premier customer data platform for Google Cloud customers and 100% Google Cloud-native CDP. Lytics CDP offers a composable and modern architecture that fits with and accelerates your cloud data strategy. Integrated with existing cloud data warehouses, Lytics helps companies build a unifi...
Blueshift
blueshift.com
Blueshift helps brands deliver relevant, connected experiences across every customer interaction. Its Smart Hub platform for intelligent customer engagement provides brands with the complete toolkit to seamlessly deliver 1:1 experiences in real-time across the entire omnichannel journey, including r...
Actito
actito.com
Actito is a SaaS marketing automation company founded in 2000. Back then, the three founders wanted to bridge the gap between brands and consumers. So they started building the software that marketers now love. With Actito, you can personalize your interactions by the second, with hundreds, thousand...
Raptor Services
auth.raptorsmartadvisor.com
Raptor Services is a market-leading Personalization and Customer Data Platform provider. Our solutions enable brands to recognize users’ behavior across channels, offer personalized recommendations, and activate data in all channels from our Customer Data Platform. Hundreds of ambitious brands alrea...
Zeotap
zeotap.com
Zeotap CDP is the easy, secure and impactful Customer Data Platform made in Europe for Europe. Zeotap CDP empowers brands to integrate, unify, segment and orchestrate customer data now and in the cookieless future, all while putting consumer privacy and compliance front-and-centre. It offers a simpl...
mParticle AU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle EU
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle US
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
mParticle Customer
mparticle.com
mParticle is the largest independent Customer Data Platform. We make it easy to holistically manage customer data along the entire product and customer lifecycle. We support unlimited inputs through SDKs, batch imports and partner feeds, and unlimited outputs to 300+ pre-built integrations. We provi...
Simon Data
simondata.com
Simon Data empowers marketing teams with the only Customer Data Platform (CDP) purpose-built to increase campaign performance through faster, more precise segmentation and personalization. The first CDP built on Snowflake, the Simon Data Platform enables brands to break free from outdated architectu...
Dialog Insight
app.dialoginsight.com
Dialog Insight is a customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to generate more customer touchpoints and build brand loyalty through the automation of personalization. The platform features a range of tools for creating and deploying campaigns, as well as analytics and reporting capabilit...
Treasure Data
treasuredata.com
Treasure Data ayuda a las empresas a utilizar todos los datos de sus clientes para mejorar el rendimiento de las campañas, lograr eficiencia operativa e impulsar el valor empresarial con experiencias de clientes conectadas. Customer Data Cloud, nuestro conjunto de soluciones de plataforma de datos d...
Arena
arena.im
Arena está desarrollando la próxima generación de herramientas de participación en vivo impulsadas por datos propios, para generar audiencias en vivo confiables en todas partes. Nuestras soluciones (Chat en vivo, Blog en vivo, Arena Personas) aprovechan las funciones más populares de las redes socia...