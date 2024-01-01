WebCatalog

botsplash

botsplash

Every business opportunity starts with a conversation. Botsplash, an omni channel conversation platform delivers innovative, digital messaging software to connect businesses and customers across any digital platform. Customized solutions meet regulatory requirements while making your business stand out, one conversation at a time. Botsplash is a powerful conversation platform that puts your business in the digital messaging channels where your customers are. Connect, Engage and Interact with customers instantly with Realtime or Automated messaging all managed from one platform. With features such as SSO, customer journey workflow, document management, group chat and consolidated audit trail, Botsplash lets your business agents serve customer better and be where the customers are.

Categorías:

Business
Software de plataformas de robots

