Alternativas - Appsero

elink.io
elink.io
Cree cualquier cosa con enlaces web. elink tiene todo lo que necesita para guardar marcadores y crear páginas web, boletines informativos por correo electrónico, widgets de sitios web RSS, enlaces de biografías sociales, muros sociales, contenido automatizado y más. ¡Crea contenido en minutos!
Short.io
short.io
Short.io es un acortador de URL de marca blanca que crea enlaces cortos en dominios de marca. Acorte, personalice y comparta URL de marca con su audiencia.
Revue
getrevue.co
Construya una audiencia leal. Revue facilita a los escritores y editores el envío de boletines editoriales y el pago.
RocketLink
rocketlink.io
Agregue píxeles de reorientación, llamados a la acción personalizados, dominios personalizados a cualquier enlace que comparta, personalice la apariencia de la miniatura del enlace y reoriente a cualquiera que haya hecho clic.
Radio.co
radio.co
¿Quieres crear una estación de radio? Automatice su programación, transmita en vivo y realice un seguimiento de los oyentes desde una plataforma fácil de usar. Bienvenidos a Radio.co.
Placer.ai
placer.ai
Tome decisiones inmobiliarias más inteligentes y cierre más acuerdos con la inteligencia de ubicación y la información sobre el tráfico peatonal de Placer.ai.
Viral Loops
viral-loops.com
Viral Loops es una plataforma de marketing viral y de referencia para lanzar concursos de clasificación, sorteos, programas de prelanzamiento y referencia.
ShareASale
shareasale.com
Asóciese con ShareASale para formar parte de nuestra confiable red de marketing de afiliados. Nuestra red ofrece soluciones de marketing para nuestros socios.
Intellifluence
intellifluence.com
Intellifluence es un servicio de marketing de influencers que permite a las marcas y a los influencers conectarse, colaborar y alcanzar sus objetivos.
Branalyzer
branalyzer.com
Branalyzer es la forma más económica, rápida y sencilla de descubrir lo que realmente sucede en línea.
TinyLetter
tinyletter.com
TinyLetter ofrece una experiencia de escritura limpia y sencilla para personas que no buscan informes avanzados o funciones para empresas.
SummarAIze
summaraize.com
Contenido de podcast y vídeo 10 veces mayor en 10 minutos. ¡SummarAIze reutiliza su contenido de audio y video en publicaciones sociales atractivas y compartibles, contenido de correo electrónico, resúmenes, citas y más!
BrandBucket
brandbucket.com
El mercado original de nombres de marca con más de 100 000 nombres comerciales seleccionados por expertos para elegir. Obtenga el .com y el logotipo correspondientes, así como asesoramiento gratuito sobre su marca por parte de nuestro equipo.
Whatstool Business
whatstool.business
Whatstool Business is an all-in-one WhatsApp Business Solution, our offerings include official WhatsApp API, Chatbot, WhatsApp-based CRM, automation, integration with many tools etc.
LaunchList
getlaunchlist.com
Cree una lista de espera viral de los primeros usuarios. Ahorre tiempo de lanzamiento y obtenga más registros para su producto en etapa inicial con listas de espera virales gamificadas previas al lanzamiento.
Clevertone
clevertone.com
Clevertone is On-Demand Personal Assistant to Run Your Daily Tasks. that helps busy individuals and families reclaim their time and manage their daily tasks. With a personalized approach and access to a network of local professionals, Clevertone provides tailored solutions to meet your unique needs....
Chatwee
chatwee.com
Chatwee is a live chat and instant messaging app targeting: - online communities - virtual events - providers of mental health support - team communication - live trading - church services - educational webinars - live video streaming allowing its users to engage via private, public, and Messenger-s...
BusynessProfile
busynessprofile.com
Busynessprofile.com is a online platform to the small, medium business owners to add their business and reach the right audience.
BusinessChat
businesschat.io
BusinessChat is a Whatsapp marketing automation solution for e-commerce built on the official WhatsApp API. The platform also provides a CRM and customer service platform on WhatsApp for better sales and customer support management over Whatsapp. BusinessChat main features: - Whatsapp bulk campaigns...
Botowski AI
botowski.com
Botowski is an AI content generator based on the newest GPT-3 technology. It was created with the intention to create content for businesses, organizations and people who aren't professional writers. It offers a diverse range of automatic content generation tools, from catchy slogans for branding pu...
Airtime Pro
airtime.pro
Airtime Pro is a powerful internet radio platform that boasts an intelligent automation system, DJ management, and seamless transitions between live audio streaming and scheduled content, helping you to stay on-air whether you’re a one-man-show or a larger media outlet. Starting, managing and promot...
AgencyApps
agencyapps.com
Our AI social posts creator makes it easy to generate high-quality, engaging social media posts for Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter. Simply enter your domain, a phrase about your content, your profession, and an image description, and our software will create unique, original, and exclusi...
Xoopah
xoopah.com
Xoopah is a Small Business Growth Platform designed to help small businesses achieve success by providing essential tools and resources to grow their business. With features like email marketing, reviews management, payments collection, and more, Xoopah simplifies day-to-day operations and streamlin...
Wysistat
wysistat.net
Solution de mesure d’audience pour site internet, application mobile, pages AMP. La solution de WebAnalytics est exemptée de consentement par la CNIL et certifiée par l’ACPM pour la publication de votre trafic.
Wriber
wriber.com
Wriber is a content creation software enabling users to write meaningful content using artificial intelligence.
Webhooks.io
webhooks.io
Webhook management and delivery platform that manages all the technical details from scaling the delivery infrastructure for web callbacks.
WebFeedback
webfeedback.io
WebFeedback is an intuitive, visual and easy to use (and setup - only in 4 steps) tool to discover the website visitors needs, to ask for feedback to really understand the needs of your visitors and to provide the right guidance and support on all phases of the the customer journey.
WaRespond
warespond.com
WaRespond is a powerful WhatsApp marketing tool that provides users with a chatbot, bulk sending, and API gateway. With WaRespond, businesses can easily automate their WhatsApp marketing campaigns, making it a highly effective tool for reaching out to potential customers.
Vuepak
vuepak.com
Are you struggling to keep track of your media content? Are you confident your sales team is sending the correct materials? Do you wish you could reach out to more leads without adding staff? Vuepak is a sales enablement platform that resolves those challenges by providing marketing and sales teams ...
VALUE SERP
valueserp.com
VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services. VALUE SERP is a low-cost SERP API providing clean, accurate Google SERP data for SEO apps and services.
Testelium
testelium.com
Testelium is the new generation platform enabling various businesses, large enterprises, cloud service providers, and IT innovators. It aims to motivate your SMS providers to supply only the first-class quality channels for any kind of business.
Snappy Kraken
snappykraken.com
Bold marketing campaigns for financial advisers who want to dominate their market. Results-focused, compliant, and a snap to use!
Scale SERP
scaleserp.com
Scale SERP is a easy to use, high-scale, SERP API for Google. With no thruput limits, Scale SERP makes it easy to query for SERP results at scale. Join hundreds of customers who use Scale SERP to get consistent Google SERP data without the maintenance overhead of web scrapers and manual rules - and ...
Rockee
rockee.io
Rockee is a B2B content feedback platform that helps marketers make better content It’s the fastest and easiest way to understand the influence your content has had on your target audience - Learn from verified B2B audiences by job role and function - Get qualitative insights on what your audience t...
Reviewly.ai
reviewly.ai
Reviewly.ai is a software designed to streamline the management of online reputations, particularly focusing on generating and responding to Google reviews. The platform empowers businesses to effectively oversee customer feedback, ensuring that every review, whether positive or negative, is address...
Purlem
purlem.com
Strengthen relationships with your customers by creating a unique webpage for every person on your list, allowing you to engage with them on a personalized 1:1 level. We are a simple, cost-effective bridge to the brave new world of personalized marketing.
Publisher Finders
publisherfinders.com
Publisher Finders was created as a self-serve software to help affiliate managers and influencer managers to find and recruit relevant affiliates, web publishers, bloggers, content creators, and other companies to partner with. We have amassed what we believe is the highest quality database of publi...
OKZest
okzest.com
Marketers and advertisers use OKZest to increase click rates, marketing ROI and website traffic with personalized images.
Linkz.ai
linkz.ai
Automatic rich link previews on hover that keep visitors on your website. Install Linkz.ai in 2 minutes on your website or blog and instantly get automatic rich link previews on hover. Linkz.ai previews help your visitors to get context from linked content without bouncing between browser tabs, and,...
LinkSpree
linkspree.io
A visual link management platform to optimize web navigation. LinkSpree uses visual dashboards to organize, access, and share all your links from one single platform. With private, shared, and public dashboards, managing your favorite websites is now simple, and sharing them with clients or coworker...
Limelight Platform
limelightplatform.com
Limelight Platform is the foremost resource for experiential marketing return on investment, live event data and insights. The robust all-in-one platform allows marketers to create, manage and measure experiential marketing campaigns and live events; crucial as the economy continues to reopen and th...
Kamoto.AI
kamoto.ai
Kamoto.AI, in the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence, is building a platform that revolutionizes the way people interact with AI, celebrities, and influencers. Kamoto.AI provides an unprecedented opportunity for users to create and train their own virtual AI personalities. This not only all...
HolaBrief
holabrief.com
HolaBrief offers interactive tools for agencies who want to supercharge their client discovery process. It streamlines briefing, discovery and strategy in one place, so you can deliver standout creative work in less time. Featuring interactive exercises and strategy-based templates, HolaBrief makes ...
Eulerity
e.eulerity.com
Eulerity is disrupting the digital advertising industry by combining game-changing AI and automation software with human expertise, empowering brands to optimize and scale with ease. Our enterprise technology streamlines the complexities of digital marketing, resulting in significant cost savings an...
EasyRedir
easyredir.com
EasyRedir provides branded URL redirection management which enables information technology departments, marketing departments, advertising/marketing agencies and others to ensure their audience are viewing is desired message.
Dealers United
dealersunited.com
To help dealerships cut costs, save time, and sell more cars, Dealers United offers a full suite of digital marketing solutions for car dealers including Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Social Media Advertising, and Search Engine Marketing (SEM).
datacube AI
datacube.ai
datacube es un software de visualización de datos KPI y análisis de negocios robusto, elegante y ágil creado con un cerebro de inteligencia artificial. Todos sabemos que no puede administrar o ESCALAR su negocio de manera eficiente sin vigilar de cerca sus KPI. Pero explorar su CRM y revisar hojas d...
CoolTool
cooltool.com
CoolTool is a proprietary insights platform that includes an enterprise survey engine, implicit testing, and AI-powered webcam technology for Eye Tracking and Emotion Measurement.
ConversionFly
conversionfly.com
ConversionFly es una herramienta de optimización de marketing diseñada para proporcionar métricas de marketing que permitan escalar un negocio y su marketing de forma inteligente.
Chainfuel
chainfuel.com
With Chainfuel's powerful telegram bot and web app, you can automatically protect your group from spammers and scammers, track your group metrics, engage and retain your users with just a few clicks.
Carts Guru
carts.guru
Busque cada cliente potencial, convierta cada venta y haga crecer su negocio de comercio electrónico rápidamente con un software de automatización de marketing avanzado diseñado específicamente para comerciantes electrónicos. Con solo unos pocos clics, puede crear y personalizar campañas de marketin...
CampaignTracker
campaigntracker.io
CampaignTracker is a powerful Link Management Platform software that simplifies the process of tracking and optimizing your marketing campaigns. Our software provides a centralized dashboard where you can easily manage all your links and track your campaign performance. With CampaignTracker, you can...
Arrivalist
arrivalist.com
Arrivalist es la plataforma de inteligencia de ubicación líder en la industria de viajes. Utilizamos conjuntos de datos de ubicación móvil para proporcionar información útil sobre el comportamiento del consumidor, la participación competitiva, la eficacia de los medios y las tendencias del mercado. ...
Adpiler
adpiler.com
Adpiler es una plataforma SaaS integral diseñada para simplificar el proceso de colaboración y aprobación de anuncios para agencias creativas. Con una interfaz fácil de usar y un conjunto de potentes funciones, Adpiler agiliza el proceso desde la creación de anuncios hasta la aprobación del cliente,...
Admailr
admailr.com
Admailr está diseñado para ayudar a los editores de boletines a monetizar sus mensajes de correo electrónico mediante la colocación de anuncios específicos según el suscriptor.
AdLuge
adluge.com
AdLuge es un software de inbound marketing que proporciona soluciones de gestión de clientes potenciales con inteligencia de marketing para mantener a todos sus clientes potenciales encaminados.
51Degreees
51degrees.com
51Degrees proporciona una cartera de tecnologías que amplían las habilidades e inversiones en línea existentes de una organización para trabajar también en dispositivos móviles.
Vurvey
vurvey.com
En el entorno competitivo actual, las marcas requieren conocimientos más rápidos, productos innovadores y un marketing más inclusivo para prosperar. La plataforma de IA patentada de Vurvey reúne todo, todo impulsado por sus clientes y su equipo.
RivalFlow AI
rivalflow.com
Mejore su contenido existente: mejora impulsada por IA para que sus páginas web puedan tener una clasificación más alta. Actúa como un entrenador de SEO, analiza las páginas de la competencia que superan a las suyas y luego le brinda detalles exactos sobre cómo actualizar sus páginas específicas.
Publisher Discovery
publisherdiscovery.com
Aplicación SaaS avanzada de descubrimiento de afiliados impulsada por IA para la gestión de editores. La plataforma proporciona un análisis en profundidad de los sitios web de los editores e información y herramientas para la contratación de afiliados. El aprendizaje automático dentro de la platafor...