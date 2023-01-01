Dirk Valentine is a platform-action game by Nitrome. Land on dangerous enemy territory, and save the prisoners from imminent death! This combat platform game will challenge you to destroy fleets of creepy guards. View the glowing stars for tips, and help Dirk win the battle for his people!Move around with WASDShoot the grapple with mouse clickDirk Valentine was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue

