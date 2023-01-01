Bullethead
Bullethead is an arcade skill game where you shoot down alien invaders to save humanity from extinction! Revive fallen comrades to build a thriving army to fight for your cause. You will blast each extraterrestrial menace with neon-green, deadly globules. Collect Rapid Fire and Triple Shot bonuses to win with ease! Move around, jump and shoot your way through victory ! There is also a two players mode.Player 1 :Shoot with MJump with NMove horizontally with the arrow keysHold down arrow key to donate a life to the other playerPlayer 2 :Shoot with GJump with HMove horizontally with A adn DHold S to donate a life to the other playerBullethead was created by Nitrome as a flash game, and later emulated in HTML5 by AwayFL for Poki. Play Nitrome's other flash games on Poki: Swindler 2, Avalanche, Cave Chaos 2, Enemy 585, Silly Sausage, Swindler, Coil, Cold Storage, Twin Shot 2, Bad Ice-Cream, Bad Ice-Cream 2, Bad Ice-Cream 3, Cave Chaos, Mutiny, Skywire, Twin Shot, Test Subject Green and Test Subject Blue
