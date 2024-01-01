Contact Center Outsourcing Service Providers - Beliebteste Apps
Contact center outsourcing services offer businesses an alternative approach to managing their customer support requirements. These services cater to specific industry types such as airlines, marketing, software, retail, and industrial products. Additionally, they specialize in addressing various customer needs, including multilingual support, multi-channel communications, remote video instruction, and screen-sharing capabilities. Outsourcing contact center functions can potentially lower overhead costs for businesses experiencing growth. Moreover, it eliminates the need for investing in training new support agents and maintaining the software and hardware infrastructure of a contact center. By leveraging these services, businesses can enhance their customer service capabilities to accommodate a rapidly expanding customer base, thereby fostering accelerated business growth.
ConnectWise Manage
connectwise.com
ConnectWise Manage: Professional Service Automation (PSA)-Software zur Führung Ihres MSP-Geschäfts. Optimieren Sie Ihre Abläufe mit einer bewährten PSA-Lösung.
ConnectWise Home
connectwise.com
ConnectWise ermöglicht es Technologiedienstleistern, ihre Ziele mit der preisgekrönten MSP-Technologie und der IT-Management-Software-Suite schneller zu erreichen.
AnswerConnect
answerconnect.com
Entdecken Sie den besten Anrufbeantworter. Erfassen Sie jeden Lead und bieten Sie Ihren Kunden einen beispiellosen Service mit einem 24/7-Supportteam. Rufen Sie (800) 700 8888 an und erweitern Sie noch heute Ihr Geschäft.
HelloSells
hellosells.com
24/7-Lead-Qualifizierungsservice für Vertriebs- und Marketingteams. Steigern Sie Ihre Conversion-Rate und verbessern Sie Ihren ROI durch Lead-Erfassung, Qualifizierung und Terminbuchung.
Slingshot
getslingshot.com
Slingshot is the leading answering service and customer support for home services, pest, and lawn pros - every call, chat, text, or lead.
SimpSocial
simpsocial.com
SimpSocial knows what a modern contact center program should be like: fast, scalable, and full of useful features. It provides sales and support teams with the resources they need to meet quotas and close more deals quickly. It accomplishes this by offering all-in-one software that enables sales tea...
Go Answer
goanswer.io
At Go Answer, we specialize in providing a range of professional answering services, including virtual receptionist and call answering, inbound contact centers offering order-taking or tech support, managed live web chat, and legal intake services. We cater to a variety of industries such as retail ...
Blazeo
blazeo.com
We are an ad conversion platform. As a tech-enabled services business, the services we provide include lead capture, lead qualification, appointment setting, and retainer signing. The tools we use to do this include live chat, voice call centers, virtual assistant, and SMS communications. The tools ...