Picture it fungiert als auf künstlicher Intelligenz basierender Kunsteditor, der es Benutzern ermöglicht, ihre Gedanken in Kunst umzuwandeln. Es bietet eine Plattform, um der Kreativität freien Lauf zu lassen und gleichzeitig KI-Kunst zu erstellen und zu iterieren. Die Plattform bietet eine Vielzahl von Tools und Funktionen, um die Erfahrung des Benutzers bei der Erstellung seiner Kunstwerke zu verbessern. Eines davon sind die stabilen Diffusionsmodelle, aus denen Benutzer zur Generierung von Bildern auswählen können. Eine weitere Funktion, „Inpainting“, hilft beim Füllen fehlender oder beschädigter Bereiche eines Bildes, während „Outpainting“ die Grenzen eines Bildes erweitert und so neue Kompositionen erleichtert. Das Tool bietet zahlreiche Vorteile wie stabile Diffusion mit anpassbaren Optionen und zeichnungsgesteuerte Generierung und Outpainting-Fähigkeiten. Zu den Funktionen gehören außerdem schnelle automatische Vorschläge und Basisbildvariationen. Das Benutzererlebnis wird durch umfangreiche Ressourcen wie Leitfäden und Blogs sowie eine inspirierende Galerie mit KI-Kunst weiter verbessert. Darüber hinaus ist der Picture it-Editor Open Source, was den Beitrag der Community fördert. Benutzer können dazu beitragen, den Editor im Laufe der Zeit leistungsfähiger und zugänglicher zu machen. Diejenigen mit innovativen Ideen zur Verbesserung der KI-Kunstschöpfung werden ermutigt, sich zu beteiligen und ihre Ideen zu teilen.

Website: pictureit.art

