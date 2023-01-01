WebCatalog

World Cube Association

World Cube Association

Har du ikke WebCatalog installeret? Download WebCatalog.

Spil på nettet

Websted: worldcubeassociation.org

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til World Cube Association på WebCatalog til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

World Cube Association styrer konkurrencer for mekaniske puslespil, der drives af vridende grupper af brikker, almindeligvis kendt som 'snoede puslespil'. Den mest berømte af disse gåder er Rubik's Cube, opfundet af professor Rubik fra Ungarn. Et udvalg af disse gåder er valgt som officielle begivenheder i WCA.

Websted: worldcubeassociation.org

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med World Cube Association. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Dan's Cubing Cheat Sheet

Dan's Cubing Cheat Sheet

cubingcheatsheet.com

CudeDesk

CudeDesk

cubedesk.io

Adventure Cube

Adventure Cube

poki.com

Casual Cube

Casual Cube

poki.com

Jigsaw Explorer

Jigsaw Explorer

jigsawexplorer.com

Mahjong

Mahjong

poki.com

Routemania

Routemania

poki.com

Sweet World

Sweet World

poki.com

Sea Trader FRVR

Sea Trader FRVR

seatrader.frvr.com

Chess Grandmaster

Chess Grandmaster

poki.com

Bubble Charms

Bubble Charms

poki.com

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

Photo Puzzle: Slide Edition

poki.com

    Produkt

    Support

    Virksomhed

    Juridisk

    X (Twitter) Facebook LinkedinYouTube
    WebCatalog is part of the WebCatalog family of products:
    WebCatalog
    WebCatalog
    Switchbar
    Switchbar
    Monobox
    Monobox
    Translatium
    Translatium

    © 2023 WebCatalog Pte. Ltd.

    Vi bruger cookies til at tilvejebringe og forbedre vores websteder. Ved at bruge vores websteder samtykker du til cookies.

    Privatlivspolitik