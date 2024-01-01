Spil Shapes Game og identificer figurer ved at vælge billeder til højre, der ligner det givne mønster til venstre i form. Shapes Game er et sjovt puslespil, hvor spillere får mulighed for at stifte bekendtskab med flere former for objekter gennem illustrationer. Dette vil være et passende spil for børn at lege for at genkende geometriske former korrekt. En model vil blive vist til venstre og billeder af objekter til højre. Se godt efter for at vælge objekter til højre, der har samme form som dem til venstre. Således vil små børn hurtigt lære at genkende billeder og geometriske former.

Websted: connectionsgame.io

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Shapes Game. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.