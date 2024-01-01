Shapes Game

Shapes Game

Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.

Spil på nettet

Websted: connectionsgame.io

Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Shapes Game på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.

Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.

Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.

Spil Shapes Game og identificer figurer ved at vælge billeder til højre, der ligner det givne mønster til venstre i form. Shapes Game er et sjovt puslespil, hvor spillere får mulighed for at stifte bekendtskab med flere former for objekter gennem illustrationer. Dette vil være et passende spil for børn at lege for at genkende geometriske former korrekt. En model vil blive vist til venstre og billeder af objekter til højre. Se godt efter for at vælge objekter til højre, der har samme form som dem til venstre. Således vil små børn hurtigt lære at genkende billeder og geometriske former.

Websted: connectionsgame.io

Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Shapes Game. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.

Du vil muligvis også kunne lide

Pomni Math Game

Pomni Math Game

connectionsgame.io

Words Game

Words Game

connectionsgame.io

Find The Lost Letter

Find The Lost Letter

connectionsgame.io

ABC words

ABC words

connectionsgame.io

Blurdle

Blurdle

connectionsgame.io

Infinity Loop

Infinity Loop

poki.com

Shape Fold Animals

Shape Fold Animals

poki.com

Goose Game

Goose Game

poki.com

Lines to Fill

Lines to Fill

poki.com

Shape Fold

Shape Fold

poki.com

Factory Balls Forever

Factory Balls Forever

poki.com

Image To Word Match

Image To Word Match

connectionsgame.io

Udforsk

Produkter

Download

Support

Virksomhed

Juridisk

© 2024 WebCatalog, Inc.

Vi bruger cookies til at tilvejebringe og forbedre vores websteder. Ved at bruge vores websteder samtykker du til cookies.

Privatlivspolitik