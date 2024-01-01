Sudoku Calendar
Har du ikke WebCatalog Desktop installeret? Download WebCatalog Desktop.
Websted: poki.com
Forbedr din oplevelse med skrivebordsappen til Sudoku Calendar på WebCatalog Desktop til Mac, Windows, Linux.
Kør apps i distraktionsfrie vinduer med mange forbedringer.
Administrer og skift nemt mellem flere konti og apps uden at skifte browser.
Sudoku Calendar elevates the classic Sudoku experience to new heights of fun! Select your Sudoku challenge of the day from the calendar, or test your skills with a random game! Adjust the difficulty level from easy to hard, and customize the grid by hiding impossible numbers for a clearer view. Need a little assistance? Don't worry, hints are available if you need them. It's time to solve some Sudoku games!
Websted: poki.com
Ansvarsfraskrivelse: WebCatalog er ikke tilknyttet, associeret med, autoriseret af, godkendt af eller på nogen måde officielt forbundet med Sudoku Calendar. Alle produktnavne, logoer og mærker tilhører deres respektive ejere.