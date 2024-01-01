Bookkeeping Services Providers - Mest populære apps
Bookkeeping services aid in maintaining business organization by documenting daily financial transactions. These providers, also referred to as bookkeepers, meticulously record financial data including expenses, income, debt, and petty cash. Unlike accounting services, which offer financial guidance, bookkeepers solely focus on recording transactions. While many accounting firms include bookkeeping as part of their services, there are also independent providers specializing in this field. Typically, these entities offer online platforms for clients to submit financial data like receipts and bills for processing. Bookkeepers commonly employ spreadsheets, databases, and accounting software, facilitating businesses with electronic access to their records. Such services are particularly popular among smaller businesses that may not engage accounting firms on a regular basis.
QuickBooks Online
intuit.com
QuickBooks er en regnskabssoftwarepakke udviklet og markedsført af Intuit. QuickBooks-produkter er hovedsageligt rettet mod små og mellemstore virksomheder og tilbyder lokale regnskabsapplikationer samt cloud-baserede versioner, der accepterer virksomhedsbetalinger, administrerer og betaler regninge...
Osome
osome.com
Vi befrier dig for manuel bogføring, udrede e-handel og oprettelse af virksomheder. Lad vores eksperter tage sig af fakturaer, rapporter og skatter, mens du vokser din virksomhed
Bookkeeper360
bookkeeper360.com
Bookkeeper360 er en Quickbooks og Xero bogholderi-, regnskabs- og rådgivningsløsning til små og mellemstore virksomheder.
Pilot
pilot.com
Fokuser på din virksomhed, velvidende at vores ekspertbogholdere, hjulpet af softwaresuperkræfter, tager sig af dine bøger.
Zeni
zeni.ai
AI-drevet økonomiteam til startups. Lås op for finansiel indsigt i realtid og et finansteam med fuld service med Zenis intelligente bogførings-, regnskabs- og CFO-tjenester.
Paro.ai
paro.ai
Paro er en vækstplatform, der bringer et ekspert-talentsamfund og virksomheder sammen for at navigere i umiddelbare udfordringer og udarbejde en plan for langsigtet succes. Drevet af proprietær AI-teknologi og dybtgående brancheekspertise matcher Paro virksomheder med den bedst egnede ekspert og løs...
Fincent
fincent.com
Oplev problemfri økonomistyring. Strømline ✓ Bogføring ✓ Skatteregistrering ✓ Fakturering & Betalinger ✓ Udgiftssporing med mere. Book en demo!
inDinero
indinero.com
inDinero er et regnskabssoftware- og servicefirma, der leverer regnskabs- og finanssoftware. Grundlagt i 2009 af Jessica Mah, Andy Su og Andrea Barrica, dimitterede inDinero startup-inkubatoren Y Combinator i 2010. Den 8. maj 2018 købte inDinero det San Jose-baserede firma tempCFO. Den 1. februar 20...
Ceterus
ceterus.com
Automatisering er her – gør det til en del af dit regnskab! Uanset om du er en Small Business Entrepreneur eller en CPA-virksomhed, der støtter små virksomheder, har du brug for automatisering for at konkurrere på dagens marked. Ceterus kombinerer de teknologier, der automatiserer trin i bogføring...
Profit Matters
profitmatters.co
Profit Matters Bookkeeping ensures your financial statements are accurate every single month. We love entrepreneurs and understand their pains. Accurate financials lead to better decisions and in turn better profits.
Digits
digits.com
Digits is accounting, reimagined. Picture clean books, powerful insights, and intuitive reports all delivered right as the month ends (not 2-3 weeks late!) at half the cost of any traditional firm. Digits has built the first modern accounting platform in 20+ years, designed from the ground up to aut...
CoCountant
cocountant.com
CoCountant offers comprehensive, fully managed bookkeeping and accounting solutions to startups and small businesses in the US. With our fixed-price plans, you know exactly what you're paying, giving you great value without any surprises. Our use of the latest technology and a team of certified expe...
BlueMeg
bluemeg.com
With BlueMeg, corporate governance doesn't have to be a hassle. The BlueMeg Console is the global operating system for corporate data. Give your clients and staff a secure, cloud-based platform to eliminate the tedious and time-consuming task of paperwork and digitize your corporate governance and s...
Block Advisors
blockadvisors.com
Block Advisors is a firm that provide Tax preparation and planning services to help individuals and businesses with any complex tax situation.
1-800Accountant
1800accountant.com
1-800 Accountant is America’s largest virtual accounting firm for small businesses. Our mission is to provide financial expertise to small businesses in every industry. Our services are powered by a mix of expert CPAs and technology, enabling businesses to minimize tasks while maximizing tax savings...
Xendoo
xendoo.com
Xendoo provides full-service bookkeeping and tax solutions for business owners needing financial peace of mind. Our dedicated expert team of bookkeepers and CPAs reviews your business expenses with a tax-saving lens. Monthly subscription packages start at just $395/month for basic bookkeeping. In ad...
Counto
mycounto.com
Counto (https://mycounto.com) is a fintech accounting company that uses proprietary AI technology - from accounting automation to tax optimisation, to bill payments and spend management - to make compliance a breeze for small businesses. Founded in 2019, it is our mission to help entrepreneurs thriv...
Perkins & Co
perkinsaccounting.com
Perkins & Co was founded in 1986 as an alternative to large national accounting firms while focusing on the business needs of the region's closely held companies. With offices in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington, Perkins specializes in many industries, including manufacturing, wholesale d...
Accountancy Cloud
theaccountancycloud.com
Accountancy Cloud offers the best full stack finance function for high growth startups. Finance managers and powerful software deliver unparalleled accounting, R&D tax credits and financial services for startups. Each startup gets access to our software that provides financial reports and management...