Tænk på GSAP som animationens schweiziske hærkniv...men bedre. Det animerer alt, hvad JavaScript kan røre ved (CSS-egenskaber, lærredsbiblioteksobjekter, SVG, generiske objekter, hvad som helst), og det løser utallige browserinkonsekvenser, alt sammen med lynende hastighed (op til 20 gange hurtigere end jQuery), inklusive automatisk GPU-acceleration af transformationer. Se https://gsap.com/why-gsap/ for detaljer. De fleste andre biblioteker animerer kun CSS-egenskaber. Plus, deres sekventeringsevner og runtime-kontroller blegne i sammenligning. Kort sagt er GSAP det mest robuste højtydende animationsbibliotek på planeten, hvilket sandsynligvis er grunden til, at alle større annoncenetværk udelukker det fra filstørrelsesberegninger og hoster det på deres CDN'er. I modsætning til monolitiske rammer, der dikterer, hvordan du strukturerer dine apps, er GSAP fuldstændig fleksibel; drys det, hvor du vil.

Websted: gsap.com

