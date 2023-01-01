Zettle by PayPal is a Swedish financial technology company founded by Jacob de Geer and Magnus Nilsson in April 2010, and was acquired by PayPal in 2021. Launching its first app and service in 2011, the company offers a range of financial products including payments, point of sales, funding and partners applications.

Website: zettle.com

