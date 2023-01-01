Yandex Disk
disk.yandex.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Yandex Disk app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Upload files by simply dragging and dropping them into the browser window, perform batch operations with files and folders, and publish them right after uploading. Yandex.Disk saves your files no matter what happens.
Website: disk.yandex.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Yandex Disk. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.