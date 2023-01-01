Windsor
app.windsor.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog.
Enhance your experience with the Windsor app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Personalized AI Videos to Boost Email and SMS. Record one video and use Windsor's AI platform to send millions of personalized videos to your customers
Website: windsor.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Windsor. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.