WaveBasis is a web-based software platform for technical analysis and automatic detection of Elliott Wave patterns. It boasts an innovative collection of exclusive tools, specifically tailored for wave analysts and traders, and features a sophisticated pattern recognition engine for automatically determining high probability, valid Elliott Wave counts. Our unique Smart Tools and powerful Wave Count Scanner help identify low-risk potential trading opportunities, and unlock keys to price pattern-based risk management, all in real time. Whether you count waves manually, or rely on wave count automation, it's never been faster or easier to harness the power of Elliott Waves in your trading...all with award-winning, professional-caliber charting baked right in.

