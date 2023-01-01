Vecta is a real time, collaborative SVG editor with a powerful Javascript based plugin system, for teams. Easily extend and automate, or create flowcharts, UML, network, isometric and web diagrams with thousands of included symbols. Export to multiple formats and resolution, including PNG, JPG and minified SVG that is very small in size and renders beautifully on all devices.

Website: vecta.io

