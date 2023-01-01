UberConference
UberConference is a cloud-based video conferencing system from Dialpad, a privately held company in San Francisco, California. The company, formerly known as Firespotter Labs, was co-founded by Craig Walker one year after he was the first Entrepreneur-in-Residence at Google Ventures. Prior to the launch of UberConference, Firespotter launched a restaurant seating application called NoshList.
