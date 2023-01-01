TrueConf
TrueConf is a Russian company that produces software-based video conferencing and unified communications products. The company's applications are designed for usage in conference or meeting rooms, at workplaces, and on mobile devices. TrueConf is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.
