DJ software for the web with MIDI support Transitions DJ is an app for mixing music with all the tools to DJ your next party or record a mix of your favorite tunes. For your music needs, Transitions DJ integrates with your local music library and SoundCloud's online catalog. Smooth controls and navigation will have you blending songs precisely and seamlessly for that perfect mix. Features: - SoundCloud access - Local file access - iTunes library (where available) - Recording - BPM detection - Tempo sync - Looping - Key lock - Jog wheels - Album artwork - 3-band EQ with kill switches - Cue points - Zoomable waveforms, colored by sound frequency - Annotations of beats, bars, and phrases (verse, chorus, etc.) MIDI Controllers: - Denon DJ MC2000 - Denon DJ MC4000 - Denon DJ MC6000 - Denon DJ MC6000MK2 - Gemini MIX2Go - Hercules DJControl Compact - Hercules DJControl Instinct P8 - ION Discover DJ - M-Audio X-Session Pro - Numark DJ2GO - Numark DJ2GO2 - Numark Mixtrack 3 - Numark Mixtrack II - Numark Mixtrack Platinum - Numark Mixtrack Pro 3 - Numark Mixtrack Pro II - Numark Mixtrack Pro - Numark Mixtrack - Numark Party Mix - Pioneer DDJ-ERGO - Pioneer DDJ-RB - Pioneer DDJ-RR - Pioneer DDJ-RX - Pioneer DDJ-RZ - Pioneer DDJ-SB - Pioneer DDJ-SB2 - Pioneer DDJ-SB3 - Pioneer DDJ-SR - Pioneer DDJ-SR2 - Pioneer DDJ-SX - Pioneer DDJ-SX2 - Pioneer DDJ-SZ - Pioneer DDJ-SZ2 - Pioneer DDJ-WeGO - Pioneer DDJ-WeGO2 - Pioneer DDJ-WeGO3 - Pioneer DDJ-WeGO4

Website: transitions.dj

