Telegram
web.telegram.org
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Telegram app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Website: telegram.org
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Telegram. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Wire
app.wire.com
Disroot Mail
mail.disroot.org
Element
app.element.io
Messenger
messenger.com
Tresorit
web.tresorit.com
Infomaniak kPaste
kpaste.infomaniak.com
Messages
messages.google.com
Mutant Mail
my.mutantmail.com
NordPass
account.nordpass.com
Simplenote
app.simplenote.com
Paltalk
commerce.paltalk.com
FileSend
filesend.standardnotes.org