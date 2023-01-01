Founded at MIT in 1899, MIT Technology Review is an independent media company whose mission is to equip audiences with the intelligence to understand and contribute to a world shaped by technology. Readers are a global audience of business and thought leaders, innovators and early adopters, entrepreneurs and investors. We’re first to report on a broad range of new technologies, informing our audiences about how important breakthroughs will impact their careers and lives.

Website: technologyreview.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to MIT Technology Review. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.