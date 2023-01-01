Taiga
tree.taiga.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Taiga app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Taiga is a project management platform for startups and agile developers & designers who want a simple, beautiful tool that makes work truly enjoyable.
Website: tree.taiga.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Taiga. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.
You Might Also Like
Pivotal Tracker
pivotaltracker.com
QuickScrum
quickscrum.com
Lemon.io
app.lemon.io
Disroot Project Board
board.disroot.org
Teamleader
app.teamleader.eu
VivifyScrum
app.vivifyscrum.com
ConectoHub
app.conectohub.com
Yougile
yougile.com
ScrumDesk
app.scrumdesk.com
Flowpot
flowpot.com
YourStack
yourstack.com
uiGradients
uigradients.com