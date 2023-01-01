Squircley
squircley.app
Looking to add some premium squircley goodness to add to your designs? Squircley is all you need to start creating beautiful organic shapes ready to use for logos, icons and background images. The generator exports SVG files which can be copied straight to the clipboard for dropping into your HTML / CSS or downloaded to your computer ready to use in your design software of choice (Figma, Sketch, Framer, XD, etc)
