Sococo
app.sococo.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Sococo app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Sococo is the online workplace where distributed teams come to work together each day, side-by-side. No matter where team members might be. Down the hall, across campus, or halfway around the world – working in your organization’s online office is even more productive than being on the same floor or in the same room.
Website: sococo.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Sococo. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.