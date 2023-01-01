Social Solutions is a 200+ person software company with headquarters in Austin, Texas.The company provides performance management software for human service organizations, including Harlem Children's Zone, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, the Administration on Aging, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, and organizations in the cities of Boston and Hartford, Connecticut. Social Solutions' software products, called Efforts to Outcomes (ETO) and Apricot, help organizations measure the progress that they make with participants and families.

Website: socialsolutions.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Social Solutions. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.