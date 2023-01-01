Open source virtual / remote desktop infrastructure for everyone! A remote desktop software, the open source TeamViewer alternative, works out of the box, no configuration required. You have full control of your data, with no concerns about security. You can use our public rendezvous/relay server, or self-hosting, or write your own server.

Website: rustdesk.com

Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to RustDesk Web. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.