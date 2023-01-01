WebCatalogWebCatalog
Relevel

Relevel

relevel.com

Land your dream job in 15 days with Relevel, India's first skill assessment and hiring test platform. With 800+ partner companies, Relevel aims to democratise access to employment opportunities and provide jobs purely on the basis of the candidate’s skills, regardless of their educational qualification or work experience. We conduct skill assessment tests in both technical and business categories to help candidates land high-paying jobs in the field of their choice. The Test categories include Business Development, Frontend Development, Backend Development, Full Stack Development, Business Analytics, Data Analytics, Product Management, HR & Talent Acquisition, Graphic Designing, Operations, Financial Analysis, to name a few. With Relevel, you can bag job offers with CTC up to 40 LPA and get attractive career growth opportunities.

