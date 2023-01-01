Reader Mode
readermode.io
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Reader Mode app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Reader Mode is a distraction-free online reader chrome extension with dyslexia support, text-to-speech and research tools. Remove clutter and read any article in a distraction-free reader mode.
Website: readermode.io
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Reader Mode. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.