Rain is a cryptocurrency brokerage that allows you to buy, sell, swap and store Bitcoin, Ethereum, and 70+ other cryptocurrencies online. With offices across the Middle East, Rain provides its services at financial institution standard. Rain is licensed by the Central Bank of Bahrain as a cryptocurrency trading platform.

Website: rain.com

