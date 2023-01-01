Poll Everywhere is a privately held company headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company, founded in April 2007 is an online service for classroom response and audience response systems. Poll Everywhere's product allows audiences and classrooms in over 100 countries to use mobile phones, thereby "plotting the obsolescence" of proprietary hardware response devices otherwise known as clickers. The company raised $20,000 in venture funding from Y Combinator in 2008.

Website: polleverywhere.com

