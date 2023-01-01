Meet Planrow, a task management and note-taking tool to help plan your day, week, month and year. It's designed and built to help you towards completing your big plans by formulating and organising the smaller steps you need to take to get there. The typical, simple to-do list leads to insufficient thinking ahead, and not meaningfully moving the needle. Planrow provides a progressive planning workflow, so that your daily tasks are of depth and impactful. The usual note-taking, knowledgebase workflow makes us prone to non-actionable knowledge accumulation and over-planning. Planrow makes tasks and notes interoperable, so as to help you translate your ideas into action. By bringing together your long-term notes and present-term tasks, Planrow helps you plan your time from a place of comprehensive thinking. This helps you take action on what's critical, for consistent, intentional execution.

Website: planrow.com

