Planly
app.planly.com
Don't have WebCatalog installed? Download WebCatalog for macOS and Windows.
Enhance your experience with the Planly app for Mac and PC on WebCatalog.
Run apps in distraction-free windows with many enhancements.
Manage and switch between multiple accounts and apps easily without switching browsers.
Truly automated social media scheduler. Planly is a free social media scheduler for all. With full automation and advanced interface, we let you store your media, plan, and auto post to social media - no further notifications! Save time by scheduling social media posts and enjoy your creative process.
Website: planly.com
Disclaimer: WebCatalog is not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by or in any way officially connected to Planly. All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners.