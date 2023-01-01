Planisware is the editor of the Enterprise Project Portfolio Management (EPPM) software Planisware V6 (formerly known as OPX2) targeting multiple industries – including energy, medical devices, high-tech, aerospace & defense, chemicals, government, pharmaceutical, and automotive. Over the past five years, Planisware has regularly been reviewed by analysts in the project and portfolio management (PPM) space, such as Info-Tech Research Group, Gartner, Forrester Research and the European Business School.

Website: planisware.com

