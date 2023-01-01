PingPong 中国

PingPong serves Chinese cross-border sellers. PingPong provides faster, more convenient and safer cross-border collection services for Chinese cross-border sellers. Focusing on the comprehensive needs of cross-border merchants and small and medium-sized enterprises going overseas, PingPong has currently established cross-border collection, foreign trade B2B collection and payment, global A diversified product system including acquiring, global distribution, supply chain financing, exchange rate management, export tax refund, VAT tax payment, SAAS corporate services, etc., with product services covering the entire process.

Website: pingpongx.com

